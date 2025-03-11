Stocks to buy for the short term: After a nearly 2 per cent gain last week, the Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 has resumed its downward march. On Monday, March 10, the key index fell 0.41 per cent, and on Tuesday, it declined about 0.60 per cent in intraday trade.

Investors are nervous about US President Donald Trump's tariff policies and their impact on the global economy. On the domestic front, foreign capital outflow amid weak earnings and signs of moderation in economic growth weigh on sentiment.

Experts advise maintaining caution while picking stocks amid weak market sentiment. Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Hardik Matalia of Choice Broking recommend buying the below six stocks for the next 2-3 weeks. Take a look:

Shares to buy for short-term Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP – Research and Advisory at Master Capital Services InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) | Previous close: ₹ 4,627.55 | Target price: ₹ 5,065 | Stop loss: ₹ 4,350 | Upside potential: 9% InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) has decisively broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern, confirming a bullish trend reversal.

The stock surged past the resistance zone around ₹4,560, backed by strong volume, indicating sustained buying interest.

The bullish candlestick formation suggests momentum, with prices above the 21-EMA, 55-EMA, and 100-EMA, reinforcing strength. The RSI at 67.25 is in bullish territory, signalling further upside potential.

The MACD remains in positive momentum, supporting the uptrend. "If the breakout sustains, the next targets are seen at ₹5,065 and ₹5,150, while support lies near ₹4,350," said Upadhyay.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation | Previous close: ₹ 1,097.15 | Target price: ₹ 1,235 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,024 | Upside potential: 13% Deepak Fertilisers has witnessed a strong breakout, surging over 17 per cent last week. The stock has reclaimed key moving averages, with the 200-day EMA at ₹1,024 acting as immediate support.

The RSI at 56.10 indicates renewed bullish momentum, while the MACD has given a positive crossover, signalling further upside potential.

"As prices are currently trading above their all key moving averages along with key horizontal resistance, the further upside towards ₹1,235 can’t be ruled out. Investors may consider accumulating on dips, as the stock appears poised for an upward trajectory in the near term," said Upadhyay.

Aadhar Housing Finance | Previous close: ₹ 426.90 | Target price: ₹ 456 and ₹ 463 | Stop loss: ₹ 380 | Upside potential: 8% Aadhar Housing share price has formed a strong bullish candlestick with high volume, indicating buying momentum.

The stock has decisively broken above the 100-day EMA, suggesting a trend reversal. The RSI at 65.47 is in bullish territory, confirming strength, while the MACD has given a positive crossover, reinforcing the upside potential.

"The breakout from a consolidation range signals further gains, with the next resistance seen at ₹456-460. With the validation of 21-day EMA, which aligns around ₹380, prices are set to extend their ongoing winning streak towards ₹456 and then ₹463," said Upadhyay.

Expert: Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst at Choice Broking Cholamandalam Financial Holdings | Previous close: ₹ 1,624.65 | Target price: ₹ 1,780 and ₹ 1,820 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,540 | Upside potential: 12% Cholamandalam Financial Holdings is consolidating within a range and showing signs of a potential breakout.

The stock has bounced from lower levels, indicating a possible trend reversal. Consistent trading volumes support the ongoing consolidation, suggesting strong participation.

"If the stock sustains above ₹1,680, it could trigger an upside move toward the ₹1,780-1,820 range," said Matalia.

The RSI at 61.10 is trending upwards, reinforcing the positive momentum. Cholamandalam Financial has bounced from its long-term (200-day) EMA and is trading above all key moving averages, signalling strong bullish sentiment.

"Given the technical setup, buying at the price of ₹1,624.65 appears favourable, with a stop-loss set at ₹1,540. A successful breakout above the consolidation range could further accelerate momentum, making this an attractive trade setup," said Matalia.

JSW Energy | Previous close: ₹ 505.35 | Target price: ₹ 550, ₹ 565 | Stop loss: ₹ 478 | Upside potential: 12% JSW Energy has experienced a sharp decline after breaking down from its higher-level consolidation range. This decline has brought the stock near its demand zone, where it is now consolidating and on the verge of a breakout.

"If the stock sustains above ₹520, it could trigger further upside momentum, targeting the ₹550-565 range," said Matalia.

The RSI at 54.34 is trending upwards, indicating improving strength in the stock.

The stock is currently positioned between its short-term (20-day) and medium-term (50-day) EMAs. A sustainable breakout above these levels could fuel a further upward move.

"Considering the technical setup, buying at the current level of ₹505.35 appears promising, with a stop loss set at ₹478. A successful breakout and sustained strength could drive the stock towards ₹550-565, making it an attractive opportunity," said Matalia.

Power Grid Corporation of India | Previous close: ₹ 271.30 | Target price: ₹ 300 and ₹ 310 | Stop loss: ₹ 257 | Upside potential: 14% Power Grid is signalling a potential trend reversal from lower levels. The stock has witnessed a 32 per cent correction from its highs and is now consolidating near these levels, suggesting a base formation.

A strong bullish candle has emerged on the daily chart, supported by rising trading volumes, indicating a breakout from its consolidation range. RSI at 52.25 is trending upwards, reinforcing positive momentum.

The stock has successfully moved above its short-term (20-day) EMA and is now trading near its medium-term (50-day) EMA.

"Sustaining above this level could trigger an upward move towards its long-term (200-day) EMA, strengthening the bullish outlook," said Matalia.

"Given the technical structure, buying at the current level of ₹271.30 appears favourable, with a stop loss set at ₹257 to manage risk. A sustained breakout could drive the stock towards ₹300-310, making it an attractive trade setup," Matalia said.

