With the ongoing HMPV virus scare, airlines and hotel stocks crashed nearly 5 per cent on Monday following the government's release reporting two virus cases in India.

Stocks of airlines such as Indigo fell nearly 4.42 per cent and closed at ₹4262.1, while Spice Jet went down by 4.88 per cent and closed at ₹53.02 on Monday, January 6. In terms of hotel chains, TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts Limited, a joint venture between Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and the GVK Group, dipped 5.26 per cent to ₹421.85. Shares of Indian Hotels Company Limited, a Tata-backed venture that runs the Taj Group of hotels, dropped 3.1 per cent to ₹844.90.

Indian stock market The Indian stock market crashed on Monday. The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the session at over 1.5 per cent. The Nifty 50 tumbled below the 24,000 mark and the session at 23,616 points, a dip of 1.6 per cent, while Sensex slipped 1.59 per cent to 77,964 points following the reports of HMPV virus cases in India. The stock market also fell due to weak Asian markets, the fall of heavyweight shares such as Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Tata Motors, and the dollar trading at a near two-year peak on Monday.

HMPV cases in India The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in a release on Monday, reported that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka during routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens. The two cases include a 3-month-old female infant and an 8-month-old male infant who tested positive for HMPV on January 3, 2025. Both patients have a history of bronchopneumonia.

Further, the government has informed that the patients do not have any recent international travel history.

The government has not released any guidelines or rules regarding international travel or passenger movement so far. As of Monday evening, India has reported a total of five cases of HMPV. Apart from HMPV cases in Karnataka, two cases were reported in Chennai, while one case from Ahmedad has been reported.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda has assured that the government is keeping track of the rising HMPV cases in the country.

“On recent reports regarding the cases of HMPV in China, the Health Ministry, the ICMR (the Indian Council of Medical Research) and the National Centre for Disease Control are keeping a close watch on the situation in China as well as in the neighbouring countries," Nadda said.