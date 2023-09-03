From input cost to high demand, what's fuelling auto sector's growth?4 min read 03 Sep 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Auto sector performs well in 2023 with Nifty Auto index up 24% YTD. Lower input costs and price hikes drive margin expansion. PV/2W/CV segments show growth in FY23. PV industry expected to grow 5-7% in FY24
The auto sector is among the best performers in 2023. The Nifty Auto index has rallied by 24% YTD. Initially, we had a sceptical view regarding the sector’s outlook due to fading pent- up demand and high vehicle costs. However, lower input costs and price hikes have driven margin expansion leading to stable earnings growth.
