From insolvency to PAT, check out the new NSE rules for SME-listed companies to shift to main board2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 06:27 AM IST
Under the new migration policy of the NSE for firms listed in its SME platform, it would be mandatory for them to have 1,000 public shareholders, minimum ₹50 crore net worth, etc to shift to main board
For the migration of a company registered in SME platform to main board, it must spend three years on NSE's SME platform, have a minimum net worth of ₹50 crore, and should have at least 1,000 public shareholders during certain period, notified NSE in its new migration framework for companies on Thursday.
