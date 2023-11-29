From Jana Small Finance Bank to DOMS Industries — 5 new companies get SEBI nod to go public
All five companies had submitted IPO documents or draft papers to the regulator from July to August received observation letters between November 7 and 16, according to a Tuesday update from the Sebi.
Five companies, including India Shelter Finance (an affordable housing finance company), DOMS Industries (a pencil maker), and Jana Small Finance Bank (a lender), have received approval from the capital markets regulator Sebi, to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).
