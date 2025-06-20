From JK Paper to West Coast Paper Mills... paper stocks could be in focus on Friday; here's why

Several paper stocks, including JK Paper, West Coast Paper Mills, Seshasayee Paper & Boards, Andhra Paper, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers and Orient Paper, are likely to be in focus on Friday amid reports that the Indian government may tighten controls on substandard paper product imports.

Mint reported earlier, quoting sources that "India is set to tighten controls on substandard paper product imports, particularly from China, with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in the process of introducing a new Quality Control Order (QCO) for a wide range of commonly used paper products."

India’s imports of paper and paperboard rose from 1.08 million tonnes in FY21 to 2.06mt in FY25.

According to the Mint report, in FY25, imports of paper and paperboard from China recorded a 33 per cent jump in volume, and the Asean countries of South East Asia accounted for about 20 per cent of total imports. In value terms, overall imports touched nearly $1.81 billion during the year, with China’s share amounting to about $800 million.

A curb on substandard paper product imports could augur well for domestic paper manufacturing firms.