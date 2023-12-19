From Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to IRCTC, 7 of 8 PSU stocks listed over last 5 years gave multibagger returns
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders emerges as the top performer among PSU companies, delivering consistent impressive returns since its listing in October 2020. Rail Vikas Nigam registered a remarkable return of 170% this year, while IRFC and IRCTC also showed strong performance.
Over the last five years, eight Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) companies made their debut in the Indian market, spanning various sectors including insurance, defence, railways, and power. Notably, seven of these stocks have delivered multibagger returns.
