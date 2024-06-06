From monsoon to rate cut: 5 crucial triggers for Indian stock market after Lok Sabha election 2024
The Indian stock market is optimistic about the BJP-led NDA forming the government and expects policy continuity and minor shifts. The medium—to long-term outlook is positive due to economic growth, easing inflation, and policy consistency.
The Indian stock market seems to have shrugged off concerns regarding political stability, as evidenced by the benchmark Nifty 50 rising over 1 per cent in intraday trade on Thursday, June 6, following a gain of more than 3 per cent the previous day.
