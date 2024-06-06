The Indian stock market seems to have shrugged off concerns regarding political stability, as evidenced by the benchmark Nifty 50 rising over 1 per cent in intraday trade on Thursday, June 6, following a gain of more than 3 per cent the previous day.

The Nifty 50 suffered a massive loss of nearly 6 per cent on June 4 when the Lok Sabha election's outcome failed to meet expectations. However, with a prevailing sense that the BJP-led NDA will form government at the Centre, the market expects policy continuity and a minor shift on the policy front.

The medium to long-term outlook for the market remains intact due to the country's robust economic growth prospects, easing inflation and policy continuity.

"Over the medium to longer term, the structural story remains intact (earnings + capex + credit growth), and we believe that India has entered a phase wherein earnings growth will be more than the nominal GDP for the next few years. Hence, we remain constructive on the long-term potential of the Indian market and maintain our overweight stance on financials, autos, real estate, and select industrials, manufacturing companies," said Rupen Rajguru, Head Equity Investments and Strategy, Julius Baer India.

Here are the five crucial factors that will support the Indian stock market in the medium to long term:

1. Solid growth outlook

India's growth outlook for the current financial year remains bright, and this may continue for the coming few years, too. India's gross domestic product (GDP) for FY24 grew by 8.2 per cent, beating economists' estimates, and despite global headwinds, the country is expected to rise at a pace of 7 per cent in FY25.

"India’s economy is performing well, with risks evenly balanced, to achieve 7 per cent growth in FY25, but geopolitical tensions and geo-economic fragmentation pose risks to the country’s growth," the finance ministry said in its latest monthly economic review.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in April raised India's FY25 GDP growth forecast to 6.8 per cent from its earlier forecast of 6.5 per cent.

2. Easing inflation

India's Consumer Price Index (CPI)- based inflation, also known as retail inflation, eased to an 11-month low of 4.83 per cent in April. While volatile food prices remain a concern, core inflation has been easing sustainably.

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang expects India's CPI inflation to remain relatively stable at 4.78 per cent in May 2024 versus 4.83 per cent in April 2024. Core CPI is also seen as stable at 3.15 per cent in May versus 3.23 per cent in April.

On the other hand, WPI inflation may inch up to 2.05 per cent in May from 1.26 per cent in April on account of a low base, elevated food prices and price pressures in some commodity baskets like metals.

Easing inflation positively impacts the market in several ways. It reduces input costs for companies, thereby increasing their profitability. Additionally, it creates an opportunity for central banks to implement rate cuts, leading to lower borrowing costs for businesses. Low inflation also boosts consumers' disposable income, which enhances consumption and supports overall economic growth.

3. Expectations of above-normal monsoon

According to the India Meteorological Department, monsoon rainfall will be 106 per cent of the long-period average this year, which is above normal. There is a 94 per cent probability that the monsoon will be normal to excess.

India's agri sector, which contributes a significant part to the nation's GDP, is heavily dependent on monsoon rains. Also, the above-normal monsoon will ease inflationary concerns. Sectors, such as FMCG and automobiles, are significantly impacted by monsoon rains.

4. Rate cuts coming

Most experts expect the US Fed to start its rate-cutting cycle in September this year, and the RBI may start in October.

Analysts at YES Bank believe the RBI will cut rates after the Fed rate cut cycle starts.

"We think that RBI is unlikely to precede the Fed in this rate-cutting cycle as the interest rate differential between the two economies is at historic lows," said YES Bank.

Experts believe the beginning of the rate cut cycle may trigger a fresh upmove in the stock market.

5. Growing might of domestic investors

A strong influx of domestic investors is a big positive for the Indian stock market as it has mitigated the risk of the market crash in case of heavy foreign capital outflow.

The number of registered investors on the BSE has reached approximately 17.53 crore, reflecting a 32 per cent increase from last year. Despite foreign investors selling Indian stocks in April and May due to concerns over premium valuations and uncertainty surrounding the Lok Sabha election, domestic investors continued to buy, providing strong support to the market.

Nifty 50 is up about 4 per cent this year so far, while FPIs have sold Indian stocks worth ₹26,583 crore this year so far, according to NSDL data.

