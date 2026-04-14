From National Aluminium, Hind Copper to MCX: 7 Nifty 500 stocks surge over 150% in 1 year despite market volatility

The Indian stock market has seen strong volatility over the last year, largely because of geopolitical factors, concerns over US tariffs, and heavy foreign capital outflows due to earnings growth-valuation mismatch.

The equity benchmark Nifty 50 has delivered a low single-digit return, gaining just 4% over the last year, while the broader index, Nifty 500, has risen 7%.

Stocks in the Nifty 500 index are down up to 75% over the last year. However, some of them have delivered multibagger returns.

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Some 14 stocks in the Nifty 500 index have surged more than 100% over the last year, and seven out of them have jumped over 150%.

7 Nifty 500 stocks that surged over 150% in the last 1 year GE Vernova T&D India: This large-cap stock from the heavy electrical equipment sector has jumped 207% over the last year. On a longer timeframe of three to five years, the stock has surged 2,866% and 3,494%, respectively. The stock recently hit a 52-week high of ₹4,344 on April 1 this year. It touched a 52-week low of ₹1,345.60 on April 15 last year.

National Aluminium Company: This PSU stock has vaulted 192% over the last 1 year, hitting a 52-week high of ₹431.50 on January 29 this year and a 52-week low of ₹144.71 on April 15 last year. In the last three and five years, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 425% and 648%, respectively.

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Aditya Infotech: Aditya Infotech shares debuted on the Indian bourses on 5 August 2025. Considering the stock's April 13 closing of ₹1,954.20, the stock has surged 190% from its issue price of ₹675. The stock from the industrial products sector hit a record high of ₹1,999 on April 13 this year, while it hit a record low of 1,015 on the day of its listing.

Ather Energy: Like Aditya Infotech, Ather Energy, too, was listed on the Indian bourse last year and has given multibagger returns since then. Ather Energy shares were listed on the BSE and the NSE on 6 May 2025. At the current market price of ₹907.85, the stock has gained 183% over its issue price of ₹321. The stock hit a record high of ₹948 on April 13 this year and an all-time low of ₹288.15 on May 7 last year.

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Hindustan Copper: Hindustan Copper shares have jumped 164% over the last year, hitting a 52-week high of ₹760.05 on January 29 this year and a 52-week low of ₹198 on May 9 last year. Over the last three years, the stock has surged nearly 426%, while its five-year return is 279%.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX): MCX shares have surged 155% in the last 1 year, 845.50% in the last three years, and 842% in the last five years. The mid-cap stock hit its 52-week high of ₹2,776.40 on 13 April 2026 and a 52-week low of 1,095.30 on 15 April 2025.

Force Motors: While the stock has jumped 154% in the last 1 year, it has delivered a strong 1,660% return in the last three years and a solid 1,845% return over the last five years. The auto stock hit a 52-week high of ₹26,450 on 18 February 2026 and a 52-week low of ₹8,537 on 16 April 2025.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.