From Nazara Tech, Bharti Airtel to SBI: Which stocks saw the biggest promoter buying and selling in Q2

Promoter shareholding trends across Indian stocks saw sharp divergence in Q2FY26, with some companies witnessing aggressive buying while others recorded heavy stake dilution. According to a recent report by JM Financial, Nazara Technologies led promoter additions with a 27.2% jump, while Clean Science and Oswal Pumps saw cuts of over 24% each. Among large caps, SBI, Bharti Airtel and Apollo Hospitals featured prominently on the selling side, reflecting a quarter marked by both conviction-led buying and valuation-driven monetisation.

Large-cap movers In its breakdown of large-cap movements, JM Financial reported that promoter selling was the dominant trend. Bharti Airtel, for instance, saw a 1% reduction in promoter stake due to secondary market transactions. JM Financial noted that State Bank of India (SBI) reported a 1.9% decline in promoter shareholding—driven mainly by a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in July. Similarly, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo airlines, posted a 2% promoter cut, again on account of a block deal.

According to JM Financial, promoters of CG Power trimmed holdings by 1.7%, while Apollo Hospitals witnessed a 1.3% decline, with both transactions tied to fundraising moves that brought new institutional investors on board.

Only two large caps recorded promoter increases this quarter, JM Financial added: Adani Green Energy, where promoters added 0.5%, and Indus Towers, which saw a 1% rise. The uptick reflects continued promoter commitment as both companies push for scale in the renewables and telecom infrastructure sectors.

JM Financial stated in its report, “Promoter stake changes are strong sentiment signals—an increase often reflects management’s confidence, while reductions, especially in rising markets, can signal profit-taking.”

For investors, JM Financial emphasised that promoter selling in large caps this quarter was mostly fund-raising driven, rather than an indication of weakening business fundamentals.

Mid- and small-caps show the most action In its analysis of mid- and small-cap movements, JM Financial highlighted that promoter activity was most intense in these segments, driven by reclassifications, preferential allotments, fund-raising and outright stake monetisation.

Among mid-caps, JM Financial reported that Polycab India recorded a 1.5% promoter reduction via block deals. Authum Investment saw a significant 6.2% decline, while Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) posted promoter cuts of 1.2% and 3.2% respectively, largely tied to QIPs.

On the positive side, JM Financial pointed out that several mid-cap companies saw promoter increases. Poonawalla Fincorp gained 1.5% in promoter holdings through a preferential allotment, signalling strong confidence from the promoter group. Paradeep Phosphates and Healthcare Global Enterprises also recorded increases of 1.2% and 1.3%, respectively.

Small caps saw some of the most dramatic shifts, according to JM Financial. Nazara Technologies reported a massive 27.2% increase in promoter holding—largely attributed to the reclassification of certain public shareholders into promoter status. Atlanta Electric (+7.1%), Seshaasai Technologies (+11.4%), and Saatvik Green (+14.1%) were among the notable gainers.

However, JM Financial also highlighted sharp promoter reductions in certain small caps. Clean Science and Technology saw a 24% cut, while Oswal Pumps reported a 24.2% drop—one of the deepest declines of the quarter. In financials, Aptus Value Housing saw promoters trim 16.5%, and media company Prime Focus recorded a 6.8% decline.

According to JM Financial, “Promoters are ‘cashing in’ on years of hard work,” suggesting that many reductions were opportunistic monetisation amid buoyant valuations and not necessarily linked to weakening fundamentals.

What this means for investors Overall, JM Financial cautioned investors against interpreting promoter selling as an outright negative. Many large and mid-cap reductions stemmed from QIPs or block deals that strengthened balance sheets or broadened institutional ownership. Conversely, JM Financial highlighted that promoter buying—seen in companies like Poonawalla Fincorp, Nazara Technologies and Paradeep Phosphates—can signal strong promoter conviction and a supportive long-term outlook.

For investors, JM Financial advised focusing on the underlying reason behind each promoter move, not just the magnitude. When combined with strong earnings momentum and expanding business opportunities, shifts in promoter shareholding can help identify companies with favourable long-term potential.