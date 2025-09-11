From Nestle India to Tata Investment: 10 major 1:10 stock splits in Indian markets

Stock splits have become a powerful tool for Indian companies to enhance liquidity, improve affordability, and attract retail investors.

A stock split is a corporate action in which a company increases the number of its outstanding shares by issuing more shares to existing shareholders, while proportionally reducing the share price so that the overall market capitalization remains the same.

Among the most impactful are those in the 1:10 ratio, where each share of ₹10 face value is divided into 10 shares of ₹1 each. This does not change the overall market capitalization of the company but makes the stock more accessible to a wider pool of investors, often increasing trading volumes and broadening shareholding patterns.

Why These Stock Splits Matter Stock splits in the 1:10 ratio are not just cosmetic changes; they have a real impact on market dynamics. By lowering the per-share price, they:

Increase Affordability: More investors, particularly retail participants, can buy into these companies.

Boost Liquidity: A higher number of shares in circulation typically leads to more active trading.

Signal Confidence: Companies often announce splits after a strong rally, signaling management’s confidence in future growth.

Here’s a look at 10 significant 1:10 stock splits that have made headlines in the Indian markets. Nestlé India: Nestlé India, a bellwether in the FMCG space, approved its first-ever 1:10 stock split in October 2023, reducing the face value of its shares from ₹10 to ₹1. The move was aimed at making its stock — which traded at a steep price — more affordable to retail investors. The record date was fixed for January 5, 2024. The split increased the number of shares in circulation and improved liquidity, aligning with Nestlé’s goal of expanding shareholder participation.

OK Play India: Toy manufacturer OK Play India set March 11, 2024, as the record date for its 1:10 stock split. The company, which had already delivered strong multibagger returns over five years, used the split to encourage more retail participation. The lower post-split price allowed smaller investors to enter the stock without large capital outlay, helping boost daily trading volumes.

Systematix Corporate Services: On September 26, 2024, Systematix Corporate Services announced a 1:10 stock split to reduce the face value of each share from ₹10 to ₹1. The company said this move was aimed at improving liquidity and increasing the stock’s attractiveness to retail investors, while broadening its shareholder base.

Eraaya Lifespaces: Eraaya Lifespaces Limited, a real estate player, announced its decision to split shares in a 1:10 ratio with December 6, 2024, as the record date. The company aimed to make its shares more affordable to retail investors and improve overall market participation.

BCL Industries: BCL Industries underwent a 10-for-1 stock split on October 27, 2023, reducing its face value from ₹10 to ₹1. The company stated that the primary reason for this split was to increase the number of its shareholders and make the stock more accessible to a wider range of investors. A lower share price can make shares more attractive to retail investors who may find high-priced shares unaffordable.

Oasis Securities: Oasis Securities approved its first-ever 1:10 stock split with February 28, 2025, as the record date. The announcement came after the company’s shares had delivered over 1,000 percent returns in five years. The split was designed to make the stock more accessible to new investors and sustain momentum after a strong rally.

Tata Investment Corporation: In August 2025, Tata Investment Corporation announced its first-ever 1:10 stock split to improve liquidity and attract more retail shareholders. This was a significant move from the Tata Group, known for its conservative capital management approach. The announcement was well-received by investors and analysts, who saw it as a step toward broadening market participation.

Websol Energy System: After delivering over 6,000 percent returns in just five years, Websol Energy System approved a 1:10 stock split in September 2025. The move was aimed at making the high-flying stock more affordable and improving liquidity. The split is expected to be completed by October 2025, with analysts anticipating renewed investor interest in the stock.

Akme Fintrade (India): Akme Fintrade, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), declared April 18, 2025, as the record date for its 1:10 stock split. The split is part of the company’s strategy to enhance market liquidity and attract a wider base of investors amid its growing presence in the financial services sector.

Pavna Industries: Pavna Industries, a manufacturer of automotive parts, announced its first 1:10 split with a record date of September 1, 2025. The move reflects the company’s confidence in its growth trajectory and its intent to make shares more widely available to investors, especially as the auto sector continues to expand.