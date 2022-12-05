BLS International Services is among the leading players in providing visa services. This small-cap stock is in focus this week ahead of its bonus shares record date. The stock has emerged as a multi-bagger with gains of more than 305% in a year. The stock has made its journey from a little over ₹90 to near ₹380 levels. On Dalal Street, BLS International shares are currently coupled of rupees away from clocking their 52-week high.

