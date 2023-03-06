From Pakistan to Sri Lanka: Why world’s riskiest markets stumble into crisis?5 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 11:46 AM IST
- In Pakistan, factories have halted operations in the past months as they ran out of hard currency to import raw materials
Hospitals delaying surgery in Sri Lanka. International flights suspended in Nigeria. Car factories shuttered in Pakistan.
