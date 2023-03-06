From Pakistan to Sri Lanka: Why world’s riskiest markets stumble into crisis?

What to Watch China will be in focus as the National People’s Congress, slated to open on March 5, will set the economic and social agenda for the coming year. The nation will also release data on exports, consumer price inflation and factory-gate prices in the coming week. Traders will monitor inflation figures from the Philippines, Thailand, Russia, Mexico and Chile. Poland’s central bank is likely to keep the key interest rate at 6.75% as the nation’s tightening cycle ends. Bloomberg Economics expects the next move will be a rate cut, potentially in the second half of 2023. Bank Negara Malaysia will probably keep its benchmark rate on hold. Peruvian policymakers will meet Thursday to decide their key rate. Brazilian IPCA data for February will probably shed light on the pace of disinflation, according to Bloomberg Economics. --With assistance from Selcuk Gokoluk, Colleen Goko, Anusha Ondaatjie and Faseeh Mangi.