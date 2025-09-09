From Patanjali Foods to Hamps Bio: These stocks turn ex-bonus this week; do you own?

Bonus shares have become a hot topic among investors as several companies are rewarding shareholders with additional shares, signaling financial stability and confidence in their future growth prospects. A bonus share is essentially an additional share issued to existing shareholders free of cost, in proportion to their current holdings. Companies typically issue them from accumulated profits or reserves as a way to reward investors without making cash payouts.

Advertisement

The flurry of bonus announcements in recent weeks has sparked stronger investor interest, as these corporate actions not only improve liquidity in the stock but also indicate management’s optimistic outlook.

Bonus Issues This Week Here’s a detailed look at four companies that have recently announced bonus issues. Hamps Bio Limited: 1:1 Bonus Issue Record Date: September 9, 2025

Market Cap: ₹26.14 crore

Hamps Bio has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, entitling shareholders to one additional share for every share they currently hold. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is set for September 9, 2025.

Incorporated in 2007 in Gujarat, Hamps Bio manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals such as tablets and syrups and also produces freeze-dried and frozen food products, including fruits, vegetables, and herbs under the brand Fzyezy.

Advertisement

Patanjali Foods Limited: 2:1 Bonus Issue Record Date: September 11, 2025

Market Cap: ₹64,905 crore

Patanjali Foods Limited has announced a generous bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1, granting shareholders two extra shares for every share they own. The record date for this bonus issue is set for September 11, 2025.

Founded in 1986 and formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries, Patanjali Foods is one of India’s leading FMCG companies. Its diverse portfolio includes edible oils, soya products, biscuits, and health foods. The company has consistently focused on quality, nutrition, and sustainability, making it a household name across India.

Stellant Securities (India) Limited: 4:1 Bonus Issue Record Date: September 12, 2025

Advertisement

Market Cap: ₹49.28 crore

Stellant Securities (India) Limited has gone for a more aggressive reward, announcing a bonus issue in the ratio of 4:1, giving shareholders four additional shares for every share held. The record date is set for September 12, 2025.

The company, incorporated in 1991 in Maharashtra, is engaged in providing consultancy and investment services, securities trading, and financial advisory. It is also known for publishing the Yellow Pages directory. In 2011, the company changed its name from Sellaids Publications to Stellant Securities.

Regis Industries Limited: 1:2 Bonus Issue Record Date: September 12, 2025

Market Cap: ₹125.27 crore

Regis Industries Limited has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2, which means shareholders will receive one additional share for every two shares held. The record date for this corporate action is also set for September 12, 2025.

Advertisement

Founded in 1982 in West Bengal, Regis Industries is a registered non-banking financial company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India. It has been engaged in investment activities, including trading in shares and securities, since its inception.