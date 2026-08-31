From PB Fintech to Axis Bank- SAMCO Securities' expert recommends 5 stocks to buy now for long term

Stocks to buy for the long term: The domestic stock market remains rangebound between 24,000 and 24,400 amid lingering concerns over the US-Iran conflict, higher oil prices, and rising US bond yields.

Even as Q1FY27 earnings season concluded ahead of expectations and valuations in select sectors have come down to fair levels, rising macro risks from the Middle East conflict are keeping the bulls on the sidelines.

However, some experts believe this is the time to buy stocks for the long term, as the market may see a healthy rebound if the US-Iran conflict is resolved, oil prices come down below $90 per barrel, and foreign investors continue their selective buying in the Indian stock market.

Stock picks for long-term Om Mehra, a technical research analyst at SAMCO Securities, recommends the following five stocks to buy now for the long term:

1. PB Fintech: Mehra said PB Fintech has staged a strong recovery from its lows earlier in the year and is now trading near its recent highs around ₹1,837.

"The stock has reclaimed the ₹1,700 zone and is sustaining comfortably above its rising short-term moving average and the Supertrend support," said Mehra.

It displays multiple bullish formations on the daily chart, including a double bottom. The RSI holding above 70 reflects strong momentum; however, a cool-off toward 60 could bring a phase of consolidation before the next leg unfolds.

View full Image View full Image PB Fintech technical chart ( SAMCO Securities )

"On the upside, ₹1,960 remains the key hurdle to watch, and a sustained close above this level should open room toward ₹2,100 and higher over the next 6 to 12 months. The ₹1,700–1,730 band remains the preferred buy-on-dip zone for investors looking to build medium- to long-term positions," said Mehra.

2. Axis Bank: According to Mehra, Axis Bank share price is showing renewed strength as it trades near ₹1,260, comfortably above its rising short-term moving average at ₹1,230.

The stock has taken firm support in the ₹1,220 zone on multiple occasions this year, and each test has been followed by a sharp bounce, establishing a strong base that buyers continue to defend.

This bounce is backed by a clear improvement in the RSI, which has broken above its falling trendline near 45 after forming a higher low, signalling that momentum is beginning to turn in favour of the bulls.

View full Image View full Image AXIS Bank technical chart ( SAMCO Securities )

"The ₹1,220–1,230 band remains the preferred buy-on-dip zone for investors. On the upside, ₹1,300 is the immediate hurdle, and a sustained close above this level should pave the way toward ₹1,390–1,410 and higher over the next 6 to 12 months," said Mehra.

3. Paradeep Phosphates: Mehra said Paradeep Phosphates is extending its recovery, trading near ₹160 and breaking out of the range that had capped its upward movement through the recent months.

The stock has printed a fresh higher high on this move, confirming a continuation pattern within the larger uptrend that began from the March lows, while the sharp volume upsurge on the breakout candle adds real weight to the move.

The daily and weekly RSI holding above 65 reflects strong underlying momentum, with the current reading near 71 pointing to sustained buying interest rather than a stretched, exhaustion-prone rally.

View full Image View full Image Paradeep Phosphates technical chart ( SAMCO Securities )

"The ₹143 to ₹151 zone, aligned with the rising moving average, remains the preferred buy on dip zone for investors. On the upside, ₹170 is the immediate hurdle, and a sustained close above this level should open room toward the ₹190 to ₹210 zone," said Mehra.

4. Shipping Corporation of India (SCI): SCI's share price is holding firmly above its short-term average and above all major moving averages on the chart, a sign that the broader trend continues to favour buyers.

The stock has broken out of a descending trendline that had capped its movement for the last few weeks, and this move is accompanied by a fresh higher high.

The daily RSI near 58 continues to hold above the midpoint, reflecting a steady improvement in momentum rather than an overextended move, leaving room for further upside before the indicator reaches stretched territory.

The broader shipping and logistics space remaining in an uptrend further supports the stock-specific move.

View full Image View full Image Shipping Corporation of India technical chart ( SAMCO Securities )

"The ₹280 to ₹285 zone remains the preferred buy on dip zone for investors. On the upside, ₹320 is the immediate hurdle, and a sustained close above this level should open room toward the ₹355 to ₹360 zone," said Mehra.

5. Max Healthcare: Mehra said Max Healthcare share price is attempting to break out of the long descending trendline that has capped its price movement since the July highs above ₹1,300.

The stock has built a broad base over the past several months, holding above the ₹935- ₹940 support zone on repeated tests, a sign that sellers are losing control at lower levels.

The RSI near 41 is recovering from its recent low around 35, and a move back above 50 would shift momentum to the upside.

View full Image View full Image Max Healthcare Institute technical chart ( SAMCO Securities )

"The ₹960 to ₹980 zone remains the preferred buy on dip zone for investors. On the upside, ₹1,060 is the immediate hurdle, and a sustained close above this level should open the room toward ₹1,180 to ₹1,220," said Mehra.

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