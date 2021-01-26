From Pony Ma to Jack Ma, the rich win big with Hong Kong stocks

While Hong Kong’s economy got badly hit from the coronavirus crisis and a political crackdown, money has kept flowing to the city. Mainlanders taking advantage of bargain prices after international investors were forced to dump some newly banned Chinese stocks have helped boost the market, just as concerns over stricter regulatory rules governing internet giants in China have eased. At the same time, companies linked to Chinese consumers -- like Meituan -- have benefited as the nation was one of the few able to control the Covid-19 pandemic and the government has pledged to increase consumption.

