From Quarterly earnings to global trends, what will drive Indian equity markets this week?
The quarterly results of HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever, along with WPI inflation data, will drive the equities market this week.
The quarterly results of blue-chip companies HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever, as well as the release of WPI inflation data and worldwide trends, will primarily determine movement in the equities market this week, according to analysts, as reported by news agency PTI.
