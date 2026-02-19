From Radico Khaitan, Arvind Fashions, to Aditya Vision— Systematix lists 9 consumer discretionary stocks to buy

Stocks to buy: Despite weather-related and regional disruptions, the domestic consumer discretionary sector displayed a mixed yet resilient performance in Q3FY26, supported by festive and wedding season-led demand and premiumisation trends in some categories.

The jewellery segment delivered robust value growth, while value retail apparel players witnessed a moderation in their growth trajectory. The alcobev (alcoholic beverages) sector remained structurally strong on premiumisation, according to brokerage firm Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) Limited.

The brokerage firm has listed the following 9 stocks to buy across the consumer discretionary sector. Take a look:

Stocks to buy V Mart | Target price: ₹801

Raymond Lifestyle | Target price: ₹1,428

Arvind Fashion | Target price: ₹651

Thomas Cook | Target price: ₹155

Aditya Vision | Target price: ₹657

Tilaknagar Industries | Target price: ₹521

Allied Blenders | Target price: ₹720

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands | Target price: ₹138

Radico Khaitan | Target price: ₹3,654

Apparel and retail Systematix pointed out that the Indian apparel retail sector experienced a mixed demand environment in Q3FY26, primarily due to the timing of the festive season, an active wedding calendar, and erratic weather patterns.

"Premiumisation, D2C expansion, improved inventory discipline, and mix-led margin gains supported players while value retailers witnessed moderation in their growth trajectory," said Systematix.

Jewellery sector Despite heightened volatility and a sharp surge in gold prices, the Indian jewellery sector witnessed healthy revenue growth and robust festive and wedding demand in Q3FY26, Systematix observed.

"Major organised players reported significant revenue growth, with Titan (Jewellery business), Kalyan, Senco Gold, and PN Gadgil growing 40%, 42%, 50%, and 35.6% YoY, respectively. However, the high price of gold has led to a divergence between value and volume growth, wherein volumes have witnessed a decline," Systematix said.

Alco beverage A deep focus on premiumization drove the Indian alcohol sector's growth in Q3FY26.

"The industry continues to witness a structural shift toward luxury and premium offerings, supported by an increasing consumer desire for brand-led experiences," said Systematix.

"Companies across the sector are focusing on structural improvements to ensure long-term profitability. The industry is closely monitoring the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA). While expected to be endorsed by the British Parliament between March and May, the tangible financial benefits for bulk scotch imports are likely to appear in the July–September quarter (Q2FY27)," Systematix said.

Quick service restaurant (QSR) Systematix highlighted that the Indian QSR sector showed a complex landscape of recovery in Q3FY26, with major players reporting green shoots in consumption alongside varied SSSG across different brands.

"The sources indicate that while the macro environment remained challenging, the industry is shifting toward aggressive value-led growth and digital-first strategies to reclaim guest counts. A defining trend of Q3FY26 was the broad adoption of aggressive entry-level pricing to drive footfalls," said Systematix.

