From rate cuts to earnings revival: 5 key expectations from the Indian stock market in Samvat 2082

Samvat 2082: With the new Samvat set to kick off next week, investors are hopeful and analysts are confident that it will ring in a better year for the Indian stock market.

The Samvat 2081 concluded for the Indian stock market today, October 17. For the next two days, indices will remain shut on account of the weekend holiday. During this period, Sensex has risen 5%, with a major chunk of the rally coming in October amid a revival in foreign buying.

"The coming Samvat may be the turning point for Indian equities. Over the past year, markets have absorbed multiple shocks from FII withdrawals to global conflicts and muted earnings, yet domestic liquidity and investor confidence have kept the floor intact," opined Trivesh D, COO Tradejini.

This turnaround for Indian equity markets in Samvat 2082 is likely to be driven by structural factors that sentimental, experts opined.

Samvat 2082: Five key expectations from Indian stock market According to experts, here are five trends that are likely to dominate the Dalal Street next Samvat:

1. Earnings revival A steady fall in inflation, fiscal discipline, and record-low corporate leverage provides a strong base for a potential earnings-led rally, said Trivesh D.

Earnings visibility remains strong, reckoned Nuvama Research, aided by healthy credit growth, manufacturing uptick, and infrastructure spending. According to the brokerage, this will support broad-based profitability across sectors.

As per estimates by Motilal Oswal, PAT growth trajectory could rise to 8% for FY26 and 16% for FY27 for Nifty 50 companies compared with 1% in FY25.

2. Rate cuts to gain momentum Nuvama Research said that the rate-cut cycle is expected to gain momentum globally, with the US Federal Reserve and the ECB likely to deliver additional easing through FY26. The brokerage expects RBI to follow with calibrated cuts as inflation remains within its 2–6% comfort band.

3. Consumption theme to dominate A visible boost in consumption is expected to be visible, with analysts anticipating the theme to dominate the Indian stock market.

"Consumption recovery is set to strengthen with GST 2.0 simplification, income-tax relief, and festive demand, especially in sectors like auto, consumer durables. Discretionary segments-travel, hotels, and retail continue to show strength, while staples benefit from improving rural sentiment," said MOSL.

Broader demand normalisation and easing inflation should drive an upcycle in consumption growth, it added.

Trivesh D believes that consumption and private banks could also re-emerge as quiet outperformers, supported by tax and GST reforms.

4. Geopolitical volatility According to Nuvama, short-term volatility from geopolitical tensions and commodity swings cannot be ruled out. However, it expects India’s domestic growth momentum, policy continuity, and earnings strength to anchor a constructive medium-term outlook.

Analysts also believe India's trade deals with the US and the EU are likely to sway sentiments.

If global volatility stays manageable and domestic demand continues to stay strong, we can expect markets to recapture new highs well ahead of the next Diwali, opined the Tradejini analyst.

5. Valuation Valuations remain reasonable at ~19–20x one-year forward Nifty earnings, in line with long-term averages, opined Nuvama. However, mid and small caps may consolidate after a sharp run-up, it added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.