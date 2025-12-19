From ₹1.90 to ₹370 in five years! This small-cap stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.95 crore

A Ksheerasagar
Published19 Dec 2025, 12:03 PM IST
In the fast-paced world of investing, finding a multibagger stock that can deliver extraordinary returns within a short period of time is the dream of every investor. Such dreams turned into reality for investors of Indo Thai Securities, as it delivered a phenomenal return in a very short period of time.

Maintaining a consistent winning streak in recent years, the stock had emerged as one of the biggest wealth creators in recent times, multiplying its shareholders’ wealth massively. Though it remained under prolonged stress along the way, it showed remarkable growth after that, recouping all of those losses and showcasing its ability to attract bulls at lower levels.

The rapid rise not only boosted the shareholders' wealth but also expanded the company's market valuation, which stands at 4,500 crore as of December 18.

Established in 1995, Indo Thai is a leading NSE-BSE full-service broker in India. As a group of 16 companies, including ventures in real estate, green technology (Femto), and IFSC, the company offers personalised investment and financial services to high-net-worth individuals, corporations, and mega traders.

Indo Thai Securities long-term share price history

Indo Thai Securities' share price has shown a remarkable display of strength in recent months, despite weakness in the broader market. After maintaining a one-way ride between July 2024 and February 2025, the stock lost momentum and turned red in the following months, resulting in a six-month cumulative decline of 21%.

Nevertheless, the stock rebounded sharply in September, erasing these cumulative losses in a single month by rallying 78%, and rallied another 43% in the following month, highlighting its strong recovery potential.

The recent run-up also contributed to the stock gaining 186% in 2025 so far, a significant move considering it delivered 455% in the previous calendar year. Looking at long-term performance, the stock has delivered even bigger returns to shareholders.

From trading price of just 1.9 five years ago, it has skyrocketed by an astounding 19,110% to its current market price of 370. This extraordinary performance includes stellar returns in certain calendar years, with gains of 1,205% in CY21 and 456% in CY22.

Impact on investment

The massive rise in the share price over a short period has significantly boosted investor wealth.

An investor who had put 1 lakh into the Indo Thai Securities stock five years ago and held onto it would have seen its value grow to 1.95 crore, highlighting the wealth-creating potential of the stock market when the right counters are chosen.

Meanwhile, the stock has been trading on an ex-split basis in the ratio of 1:10 since July 2025. The above calculation does not factor in the post-split benefit.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

