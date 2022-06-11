From 102 to 7200: Multibagger stock gives 6900% return in one year

As mentioned above EKI Energy share price was listed on BSE SME exchange on 7th April 2022 at whopping 37 per cent premium. After that the stock has been continuously surging and it is one of the multibagger stocks produced by Indian stock market in 2021. After soaring to life-time high of ₹12,599.95 in January 2022, the BSE SME stock is under consolidation and has remained bears' favourite 'sell on rise' stock till date. In last one month, this multibagger stock has trimmed over 6 per cent whereas in YTD time, it has tumbled over 30 per cent. In last 6 months, this stock has surged from around ₹5450 to ₹7200 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 32 per cent. Similarly, since its IPO launch, this multibagger BSE stock has appreciated from ₹102 to ₹7200 levels, logging around 6900 per cent rise in this near one year time.

