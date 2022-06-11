From 102 to 7200: Multibagger stock gives 6900% return in one year

Multibagger stock: EKI Energy IPO lot price was ₹1,22,400. If an allottee had remained invested in the stock after strong listing, its ₹1,22,400 would have turned to ₹86.40 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Shares of EKI Energy Services were offered at ₹102 apiece through its IPO (Initial Public Offer) in March 2021. EKI Energy shares got listed at ₹140 per share on BSE on 7th April 2021, delivering around 37 per cent listing gain to the allottees. After strong listing, EKI Energy share price closed at ₹147 apiece on the BSE SME exchange. EKI Energy share price today is ₹7200 per share, which means the stock has surged from its issue price of ₹102 to ₹7200 in near one year of its listing, giving around 6900 per cent return to its shareholders.
As mentioned above EKI Energy share price was listed on BSE SME exchange on 7th April 2022 at whopping 37 per cent premium. After that the stock has been continuously surging and it is one of the multibagger stocks produced by Indian stock market in 2021. After soaring to life-time high of ₹12,599.95 in January 2022, the BSE SME stock is under consolidation and has remained bears' favourite 'sell on rise' stock till date. In last one month, this multibagger stock has trimmed over 6 per cent whereas in YTD time, it has tumbled over 30 per cent. In last 6 months, this stock has surged from around ₹5450 to ₹7200 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 32 per cent. Similarly, since its IPO launch, this multibagger BSE stock has appreciated from ₹102 to ₹7200 levels, logging around 6900 per cent rise in this near one year time.
Impact on investors
Taking cue from EKI Energy share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹94,000 today whereas in YTD time, this ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹70,000 today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.32 lakh today. Similarly, if an allottee had remained invested with EKI Energy shares worth ₹1 lakh after listing, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹70 lakh today.
EKI Energy IPO lot price was ₹1,22,400. If an allottee had remained invested in the stock after strong listing, its ₹1,22,400 would have turned to ₹86.40 lakh today [( ₹7200/102) X ₹1,22,400].