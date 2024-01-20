From ₹12 to ₹148: This penny stock surged 1,096% in just 1 year
Shares of penny stock Ceenik Exports have given phenomenal returns to their investors in the last 1 year. The stock has delivered a whopping 1,096 percent return to its new high of ₹147.70 currently from ₹12.35 in January 2023.
