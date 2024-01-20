 From ₹12 to ₹148: This penny stock surged 1,096% in just 1 year | Mint
From ₹12 to ₹148: This penny stock surged 1,096% in just 1 year
Back Back

From ₹12 to ₹148: This penny stock surged 1,096% in just 1 year

 Pranati Deva

Shares of penny stock Ceenik Exports have given phenomenal returns to their investors in the last 1 year. The stock has delivered a whopping 1,096 percent return to its new high of ₹147.70 currently from ₹12.35 in January 2023.

Shares of penny stock Ceenik Exports have given phenomenal returns to their investors in the last 1 year. The stock has delivered a whopping 1,096 percent return to its new high of ₹147.70 currently from ₹12.35 in January 2023.
Shares of penny stock Ceenik Exports have given phenomenal returns to their investors in the last 1 year. The stock has delivered a whopping 1,096 percent return to its new high of 147.70 currently from 12.35 in January 2023. (Pixabay)

Shares of penny stock Ceenik Exports have given phenomenal returns to their investors in the last 1 year. The stock has delivered a whopping 1,096 percent return to its new high of 147.70 currently from 12.35 in January 2023.

This implies that an investment of 10,000 in this penny stock in January 2023 would have turned into 1.19 lakh now.

Ceenik Exports stock price trend

The stock hit its record high of 147.70 in the previous session, January 19, 2024. It has now skyrocketed over 1,413 percent from its 52-week low of 9.76, hit on April 2023.

Read here: Penny stock turns multibagger in six months. 1 lakh turs to 12.50 lakh

The stock has already rallied 34 percent in January so far, extending gains for the sixth straight month since August 2023.

Between August 2023 and January 2024 (to date), the stock has soared almost 1,118 percent.

In 2023, the stock gave positive returns in seven months and was in the red in five. It also gave multi-bagger returns in 1 month - September, surging 103.5 percent. Apart from that, it jumped over 51 percent in November, 48.4 percent in December, 47.4 percent in October, around 35 percent in August, 15.6 percent in May, and 10 percent in April.

However, it shed the most in January, down 40 percent followed by February, down 14 percent. It also lost 3.4 percent in March and 6.7 percent in July.

Read here: Multibagger! Up 525%, this penny stock turned 21.5 into 134 in just 3 years

Looking at the long-term performance, the shares produced significant returns, as in the last three years, they have zoomed 1,872 percent and in the last five-year period, they soared 1,767 percent.

Earnings

In the December quarter results (Q3FY24), the company posted a 1.09 crore as against 21 lakh in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, its total income rose 22 percent to 77 lakh versus 63 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year.

About the firm

Ceenik Exports ( India ) Ltd was founded in 1995 as a merchant exporter. It engages in the property leasing business in India. Over the years, the firm has grown in both size and scale with a setup that includes knitting, dyeing, printing, finishing and garmenting departments.

Read here: These five penny stocks have started 2024 with a bang

Despite the impressive returns displayed by the stock, it is imperative to underscore the inherent risks linked with penny stocks. These stocks are known for their high-risk profile, making them unsuitable for investors inclined towards a risk-averse strategy. It is recommended that only those investors who are comfortable with high-risk scenarios should contemplate investing in such stocks. Even for these high-risk investors, it is advisable to allocate only a small portion of their portfolio to these high-risk assets. Seeking professional guidance from a financial advisor before making any adjustments to the portfolio is strongly emphasized.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please speak to an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Published: 20 Jan 2024, 12:41 PM IST
