From ₹15 to ₹419: This small-cap stock turned ₹1 lakh into ₹28 lakh in 5 years. Did you invest?

Multibagger small-cap stock in focus: Genus Power Infrastructures, one of the largest players in India’s electricity metering solutions industry, has delivered handsome returns to its shareholders in recent years, multiplying their wealth as the stock price on Dalal Street has maintained a steady upward trajectory over the past five years, emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators.

The shares displayed a strong recovery after notable pullbacks and managed to recoup losses in the following months, as a growing order book and improving fundamentals continued to attract investor interest in the company.

The company, which is engaged in manufacturing and providing metering and metering solutions, has seen its share price skyrocket from ₹15 to the current trading price of ₹419, resulting in a massive surge of 2,700% in just five years.

If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh during that period and held the position to date, the investment would have grown to ₹28 lakh.

The stock underwent a three-month correction after hitting a new all-time high of ₹485 in December 2025 but regained strength in April and gained further momentum in May, ending the month with a 40% rise.

It also kicked off June with a 6% gain, as investors cheered the company’s better-than-expected March quarter results and its expanding order book, positioning Genus Power as one of the key beneficiaries of the ongoing smart meter rollout.

GPIL is poised to become one of the largest beneficiaries of the ongoing smart meter installation drive under the ₹3 trillion Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). As of 31st March 2025, its total order book stands at approximately ₹30,110 crore (net of taxes), providing strong visibility into future revenue growth. Notably, the order book is over twice the company's market capitalization.

The RDSS aims to replace conventional meters and structurally transform the financial dynamics of the power sector. GPIL, the largest listed smart electricity meter company in India, offers end-to-end services, including the implementation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and Facility Management Services (FMS) post-deployment.

Net profit jumps over four-fold in Q4 In Q4FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹937 crore, marking a growth of 123% year-on-year and 55% sequentially. This strong performance, according to the company, was driven by the continued ramp-up in project execution and increased offtake of smart meters.

EBITDA for the quarter surged to ₹208 crore, up 276% year-on-year, with a sharp margin expansion of 905 basis points to 22.3%, supported by operating leverage and disciplined cost control. On the bottom line, net profit jumped 312% YoY to ₹129 crore from ₹31.4 crore.

For the full year FY25, the company delivered revenue of ₹2,442 crore, more than doubling from ₹1,201 crore in the previous year. Net profit also rose significantly by 247% to ₹470 crore.

The company noted that its working capital position experienced temporary elongation during the execution ramp-up phase but expects it to progressively normalize as project lifecycles mature and monthly OpEx-based payments stabilize.

Additionally, the company highlighted that its strategic backward integration into software solutions such as Meter Data Management (MDM) and Head-End Systems (HES) enables better operational control and enhances long-term operating leverage.

Retail investors increased their stake in the March quarter During the March quarter, retail shareholders marginally increased their stake in the company to 34.5% from 34.3% in the December quarter. Mutual funds maintained a stable holding at 3.8%, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) trimmed their stake to 22.4% from 22.8% in Q3FY25. The promoter holding in the company remained unchanged at 39.4%.

