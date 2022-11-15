G M Polyplast is one of the leading manufacturers of plastic products. On Tuesday, the company's stock locked on a fresh 52-week high on exchanges. The small-cap stock is multi-bagger as it has given more than 300% return in just 1 year --- making a journey from a little over ₹180 to now above ₹780. That being said, investors' wealth in this stock has more than quadrupled in a year. But GM Polyplast investors are in for a treat as the company has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 6:1.

