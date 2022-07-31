From ₹19 to ₹654: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to 33 lakhs in 15 years3 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 10:00 PM IST
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd is a small cap company in the chemical industry having a market cap of ₹1,116.83 Crore. The company is engaged in producing Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate – SDIC and is also a leading producer of Monochloro Acetic Acid. The company claims that Monochloro Acetic Acid is used by all leading manufacturers of Non-Steroid Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, other pharmaceuticals, pesticides, organic chemicals etc. The company's product range includes Sulphuric Acid, Chlorosulphonic Acid, Chloramine, Purichlor, Oleum, Hydrochloric Acid, Monochloro Acetic Acid, Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate – SDIC, Hydrogen Gas, Aluminium Sulphate, Stable Bleaching Powder, Sodium Hydride, Sodium Methoxide Powder, Sodium Methoxide Solution and Water Treatment Chemicals. Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo is one of the multibagger stocks which have turned an investment of ₹1 lakh to ₹33 lakhs in 15 years based on 3,223.86% returns of the stock.