Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd is a small cap company in the chemical industry having a market cap of ₹1,116.83 Crore. The company is engaged in producing Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate – SDIC and is also a leading producer of Monochloro Acetic Acid. The company claims that Monochloro Acetic Acid is used by all leading manufacturers of Non-Steroid Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, other pharmaceuticals, pesticides, organic chemicals etc. The company's product range includes Sulphuric Acid, Chlorosulphonic Acid, Chloramine, Purichlor, Oleum, Hydrochloric Acid, Monochloro Acetic Acid, Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate – SDIC, Hydrogen Gas, Aluminium Sulphate, Stable Bleaching Powder, Sodium Hydride, Sodium Methoxide Powder, Sodium Methoxide Solution and Water Treatment Chemicals. Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo is one of the multibagger stocks which have turned an investment of ₹1 lakh to ₹33 lakhs in 15 years based on 3,223.86% returns of the stock.

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Share Price History

The stock has climbed from ₹19.70 as of 11th May 2007 to the current price level of ₹654.80 as of 29 July, 3:30 pm IST which indicates an all-time multibagger return of 3,223.86%, hence an investment of ₹1 lakh made 15 years ago in this stock would now have turned to ₹33.23 lakhs. In the last 5 years, the stock price has climbed from ₹131 as of 4th August 2017 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 399.85%, hence an investment of ₹1 lakh made 5 years ago would now have turned to 5 lakhs approx.

In the last 1 year, the stock price has moved from ₹344.70 as of 2nd August 2021 to the current price which logs a return of 89.96%, hence an investment of ₹1 lakh would now have turned to ₹1 lakh 90 thousand. On a YTD basis, the stock price has climbed from ₹340.95 as of 3rd January 2022 to the current level which logs in a return of 92.05% so far in 2022, hence an investment of ₹1 lakh at the starting of the year in this stock, would now have turned to ₹1 lakh 92 thousand approx. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 95.96% and in the last 1 month, the stock has generated a return of 57.86%. In the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has gained 14.08% and on Friday the stock closed at ₹654.80 apiece, up by 14.95% from the previous close of ₹569.65.

Key Takeaways of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo

On 29th July 2022, the stock made a 52-week-high of ₹669.00 on the NSE and had touched a 52-week-low of ₹274.00 on 24th August 2021, which means that at the current market price the stock is trading 138% above the 52-week-low. On Friday, the traded volume on the NSE was 3,71,964 shares compared to the 20-day average volume of 93,304 shares. The key strength of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo is it is one of the companies with high TTM EPS Growth of ₹21.75 Cr for the month of March 2022, the highest since June 2019. As per the data available on NSE, the company's total income for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 was ₹42,086.86 Cr, profit before tax (PBT) was ₹4,380.69 Cr and net profit for the quarter was ₹3,732.85 Cr the highest since the last 4 years.

The company has delivered good profit growth of over 37% CAGR over the last 5 years. The company has a promoter shareholding of 62.09% and a public shareholding of 37.72% for the quarter of June 2022. The shares of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo are trading at a low P/E of 10.89 which makes it undervalued compared to its peers such as Deepak Nitrite, Pidilite Ind, SRF, Gujarat Fluoro, Aarti Industries, Linde India and Solar Ind. Among the peers stated here, the shares of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo also are trading at a low EV / EBITDA of 6.48 which also makes it a potentially undervalued stock. The company financially sounds good as it has a low debt to equity ratio of 0.05 compared to its said peers.