From 19 to 654: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 33 lakhs in 15 years

In the last 1 year, the stock price has moved from ₹344.70 as of 2nd August 2021 to the current price which logs a return of 89.96%, hence an investment of ₹1 lakh would now have turned to ₹1 lakh 90 thousand. On a YTD basis, the stock price has climbed from ₹340.95 as of 3rd January 2022 to the current level which logs in a return of 92.05% so far in 2022, hence an investment of ₹1 lakh at the starting of the year in this stock, would now have turned to ₹1 lakh 92 thousand approx. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 95.96% and in the last 1 month, the stock has generated a return of 57.86%. In the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has gained 14.08% and on Friday the stock closed at ₹654.80 apiece, up by 14.95% from the previous close of ₹569.65.

