From ₹2.7 to ₹59.17: Once a penny stock, Cinerad Communications soared 2051% in just 1 year
Cinerad Communications (CINC), which was a penny stock till last year, has given extraordinary multibagger returns to its investors in the last 1 year. This penny stock has skyrocketed over 2,051 percent in this period, from ₹2.75 in March 2023 to currently trade at ₹59.17.
Cinerad Communications (CINC), which was a penny stock till last year, has given extraordinary multibagger returns to its investors in the last 1 year. This penny stock has skyrocketed over 2,051 percent in this period, from ₹2.75 in March 2023 to currently trade at ₹59.17. Meanwhile, in the last 3 years, since March 2021, the stock has also given multifold returns, soaring 3,133 percent from ₹1.83.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started