From ₹2.8 to ₹80: Multibagger penny stock MIC Electronics soars 2,757% in 5 years

MIC Electronics has transformed from a penny stock to a multibagger, achieving a 2,757% rise over five years. Despite recent fluctuations, its strong performance reflects the potential and risks of penny stocks for investors.

Pranati Deva
Updated6 Sep 2024, 02:10 PM IST
MIC Electronics has emerged as a remarkable success story, transitioning from a penny stock to a multibagger, delivering impressive returns for its investors. The stock's performance highlights the potential for penny stocks to generate significant value, though it also underscores the associated risks involved in such investments.

Over the last five years, MIC Electronics' stock price has seen a staggering rise of 2,757 percent, climbing from 2.8 in August 2019 to 80 today. This impressive growth has demonstrated the stock’s consistent value appreciation, establishing it as a standout performer in the penny stock space.

In the short term, MIC Electronics has also delivered solid returns. Over the past year, the penny stock rallied over 166 percent, and in 2024 year-to-date, it surged nearly 137 percent. Despite experiencing losses in four of the nine months this year, the overall trend remains positive.

September saw the stock decline by 4 percent, following a 2 percent drop in August. However, it previously gained 3.5 percent in July and an impressive 68.7 percent in June. 

May brought another period of correction with a 2 percent decline after a 26 percent surge in April. March was also a challenging month, with the stock down 17.2 percent. Despite these fluctuations, MIC Electronics posted an 8 percent gain in January and a 30.8 percent rise in February, showing resilience.

The multibagger stock reached a 52-week high of 100.2 in July 2024. Currently trading at 80, it is over 20 percent off its peak but still boasts an impressive 248 percent surge from its 52-week low of 23, which it hit in September 2023.

This upward trajectory demonstrates the lucrative potential for investors willing to take on the risks associated with penny stocks like MIC Electronics.

MIC Electronics news

The small-cap company informed the Indian bourses about receipt of fresh order, saying, "In pursuance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, MIC Electronics Limited (“the Company”) hereby informs you that the Company has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Ratlam Division of the Western Railway Zone for Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Telecom material in connection with Providing 12 m wide foot overbridge to connect PF under Amirit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) at 14 stations. The aggregate value of the said work order is Rs. 86,44,051.35/- (Eighty-Six lakhs, Forty Four thousand, Fifty-One rupees, and Thirty-Five paise only)."

Earnings

The company experienced a notable 59 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit to 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 (Q1FY25) as against 1.24 crore in the year-ago period. The company also reported a revenue of 10.73 crore for the quarter up 53 percent from 7.02 crore in the same period last year.

Brokerage View

ICICI Direct highlighted several key strengths of the company, emphasising its past financial performance. The company had demonstrated impressive trailing twelve months (TTM) EPS growth, reflecting its ability to generate consistent earnings. Additionally, its annual EPS growth had been strong, signalling sustained profitability over time. 

ICICI Direct also noted that the company had shown growth in its quarterly net profit, with an increasing profit margin year-on-year, further underscoring its improving financial health and operational efficiency during that period.

However, ICICI Direct has also identified some key weaknesses for the company. The brokerage noted that the promoters had increased the number of pledged shares quarter-on-quarter. Additionally, there was a decline in promoter holding by more than 2 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, which raised concerns about potential impacts on the company's stability and investor confidence.

Investing in penny stocks can be appealing due to the possibility of substantial returns from a relatively small initial investment. However, this market segment carries considerable risks. To effectively navigate the volatility associated with penny stocks, investors should conduct thorough research and implement robust risk management strategies. Key steps involve evaluating the company's fundamentals, assessing its market position, and scrutinising its financial health.

By maintaining a disciplined investment approach and setting realistic expectations, investors can better manage potential losses, capitalise on opportunities, and protect their investments from undue risk.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please speak to an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 02:10 PM IST
