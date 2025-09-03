From ₹25.40 to ₹977: This multibagger penny stock has soared 3,754% in 5 years

Smallcap stock Dynacons Systems and Solutions has given multibagger returns in the last five years, surging 3,754 per cent to ₹977 currently from ₹25.40 in September 2020.

Advertisement

However, in recent times, the stock has undergone a correction. The multibagger stock has lost 36 per cent in the last one year and 29 per cent in 2025 so far.

Just in the first three sessions of September, the stock has lost 1.2 per cent, extending losses to the fourth straight month. It declined 1.5 per cent in August, 7.6 per cent in July and 0.8 per cent in June.

However, before that, Dynacons Systems and Solutions shares rose 3.5 per cent in May and 2 per cent in April. The stock also started the year on a negative note, down 2 per cent in March, 13 per cent in February and 12 per cent in January.

The small-cap stock is currently almost 40 per cent away from its 52-week high of ₹1,614.55, hit in January 2025. Meanwhile, it hit its 52-week low of ₹929.20.

Advertisement

Board Meet Announcement The Board of Directors of the company will meet today, September 3, 2025, at its Mumbai office to discuss key company matters.

They will finalise the date, time, and venue for the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and approve the AGM Notice and Director’s Report for FY2024-25. The Board will also set the dates for closing the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books and fix the cut-off date for voting rights.

Additionally, they will consider appointing M/s. HSPN & Associates LLP for Secretarial Audit for the next five years, review borrowing limits, and discuss any other business approved by the Chair.

Q1 Results Dynacons Systems & Solutions posted a revenue of ₹328.85 crore in Q1 FY2025-26, marking a 23.8 per cent year-on-year increase, while net profit rose 34.7 per cent to ₹19.65 crore. For the full FY2025-26, the company recorded total revenue of ₹1,273.93 crore and a net profit of ₹72.49 crore.

Advertisement

About the firm Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Mumbai, provides IT solutions in India and internationally. Operating through System Integration and Technology Workforce Augmentation Services, it offers IT consulting, system integration, datacenter solutions, workplace IT services, network management, and cybersecurity solutions. The company also delivers CRM, project management, cloud services, managed security, and IT staff augmentation. Serving BFSI, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, enterprises, governments, and PSUs, Dynacons combines technology and expertise to support global business operations while exporting its solutions abroad.