From ₹29 to ₹364: Multibagger penny stock surges over 1100% in just 2 years. Are you holding it?

Multibagger small-cap stock in focus: TIL Limited, a small-cap stock, has achieved a remarkable 1,141% stock price increase to 363.90. The company's Q4 FY25 results show revenue of 110.9 crore and a net profit of 9.8 crore, indicating strong financial growth.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated10 Jun 2025, 10:58 AM IST
Multibagger small-cap stock in focus: From <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>364: Multibagger penny stock surges over 1100% in just 2 years. Are you holding it?
Multibagger small-cap stock in focus: From ₹29 to ₹364: Multibagger penny stock surges over 1100% in just 2 years. Are you holding it? (Pixabay)

Multibagger small-cap stock in focus today: TIL Limited, one of the country’s leading material handling and infrastructure equipment manufacturers, has delivered handsome returns to Dalal Street investors, with its shares continuing to climb, breaking record highs, and emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market in recent times.

From a trading price of 29.30 apiece two years ago, the stock has surged 1,141% to its current level of 363.90 apiece. It ended May with a massive 71.55% monthly gain, marking its strongest performance since July 2023, when it had recorded a gain of 146.52%.

Also Read | Rama Steel Tubes share price soars 18% on renewable energy foray

If the current momentum continues, the stock could potentially break its record high of 435 apiece, last touched in August 2024. TIL is classified as a small-cap company, with a market capitalization of 2,423 crore as of May 10.

In Q4 FY25, the company reported a strong revenue performance of 110.9 crore, up 240% year-on-year (YoY) and 34% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from 83 crore in Q3 FY25. Full-year revenue stood at 343.1 crore, marking a 398% YoY increase from 68.9 crore in FY24.

EBITDA turned positive at 21.5 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to a loss of 27 crore in Q4 FY24 and rose 231% QoQ from 6.5 crore in Q3 FY25. The EBITDA margin improved significantly to 19.4% in Q4, up from 7.8% in Q3, taking the full-year FY25 margin to 11.7%.

Also Read | UltraTech, JK Cement among top stock picks amid steady cement sector growth

Net profit (PAT) stood at 9.8 crore in Q4 FY25, reversing from a loss of 3.7 crore in Q3 and 168.7 crore in Q4 FY24. For the full year, PAT was 2.9 crore against a loss of 253.9 crore in the previous year, according to company's earnings' filing. 

Strengthens defense focus with launch of dedicated business unit

The company on Monday announced the formation of a dedicated Strategic Business Unit (SBU) called 'TIL Defence' to consolidate its expanding defense portfolio and accelerate indigenous production of critical military systems.

Also Read | Gland Pharma, Cipla among 8 stocks that jumped up to 28% since April

The board has approved an ambitious multi-year plan to expand TIL Defence's capabilities through the production of existing approved designs, strategic collaborations with India's defense establishment and various defense PSUs for newer product development, modernization of critical platforms with cutting-edge technologies, and targeted expansion for strategic defense deployments.

About the company

TIL is engaged in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of a comprehensive selection of material handling and port equipment specifically tailored for the Indian market. These products are supported by a seamless after-sales service.

Also Read | ₹120 to ₹238: This pharma stock zooms nearly 100% in just 22 sessions

It serves diverse industries, including material handling, construction, mining, ports, railways, power, and defense. It also has global strategic alliances, including Manitowoc Company Inc. of the USA and Hyster® (part of Hyster-Yale Group Inc.).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsFrom ₹29 to ₹364: Multibagger penny stock surges over 1100% in just 2 years. Are you holding it?
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.