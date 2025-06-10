From ₹29 to ₹364: Multibagger penny stock surges over 1100% in just 2 years. Are you holding it?

Multibagger small-cap stock in focus today: TIL Limited, one of the country’s leading material handling and infrastructure equipment manufacturers, has delivered handsome returns to Dalal Street investors, with its shares continuing to climb, breaking record highs, and emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market in recent times.

Advertisement

From a trading price of ₹29.30 apiece two years ago, the stock has surged 1,141% to its current level of ₹363.90 apiece. It ended May with a massive 71.55% monthly gain, marking its strongest performance since July 2023, when it had recorded a gain of 146.52%.

Also Read | Rama Steel Tubes share price soars 18% on renewable energy foray

If the current momentum continues, the stock could potentially break its record high of ₹435 apiece, last touched in August 2024. TIL is classified as a small-cap company, with a market capitalization of ₹2,423 crore as of May 10.

In Q4 FY25, the company reported a strong revenue performance of ₹110.9 crore, up 240% year-on-year (YoY) and 34% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from ₹83 crore in Q3 FY25. Full-year revenue stood at ₹343.1 crore, marking a 398% YoY increase from ₹68.9 crore in FY24.

Advertisement

EBITDA turned positive at ₹21.5 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to a loss of ₹27 crore in Q4 FY24 and rose 231% QoQ from ₹6.5 crore in Q3 FY25. The EBITDA margin improved significantly to 19.4% in Q4, up from 7.8% in Q3, taking the full-year FY25 margin to 11.7%.

Also Read | UltraTech, JK Cement among top stock picks amid steady cement sector growth

Net profit (PAT) stood at ₹9.8 crore in Q4 FY25, reversing from a loss of ₹3.7 crore in Q3 and ₹168.7 crore in Q4 FY24. For the full year, PAT was ₹2.9 crore against a loss of ₹253.9 crore in the previous year, according to company's earnings' filing.

Advertisement

Strengthens defense focus with launch of dedicated business unit The company on Monday announced the formation of a dedicated Strategic Business Unit (SBU) called 'TIL Defence' to consolidate its expanding defense portfolio and accelerate indigenous production of critical military systems.

The board has approved an ambitious multi-year plan to expand TIL Defence's capabilities through the production of existing approved designs, strategic collaborations with India's defense establishment and various defense PSUs for newer product development, modernization of critical platforms with cutting-edge technologies, and targeted expansion for strategic defense deployments.

About the company TIL is engaged in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of a comprehensive selection of material handling and port equipment specifically tailored for the Indian market. These products are supported by a seamless after-sales service.

Advertisement

It serves diverse industries, including material handling, construction, mining, ports, railways, power, and defense. It also has global strategic alliances, including Manitowoc Company Inc. of the USA and Hyster® (part of Hyster-Yale Group Inc.).