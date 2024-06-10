From ₹3.8 to 21.68: This multibagger penny stock soared 470% in over 2 months; check here
Healthy Life Agritec stock has surged 470% in over 2 months, 309% YTD, and 190% in the last year. It is currently trading under ASM LT Stage 1, facing stricter margin requirements and trading restrictions.
Investing in Healthy Life Agritec has demonstrated remarkable value for its shareholders. The stock has given multifold returns to its investors, skyrocketing 470 percent in a little over 2 months, since April 2024, from ₹3.80 in March 2024 end.
