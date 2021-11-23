From 6 to 188: Multibagger penny stock gives 3000% return in one year

According to the share price history of this multibagger penny stock, JITF Infralogistics shares are under profit-booking pressure for last one month. It has dipped from ₹261.50 to ₹187.95 per share levels, logging around 28 per cent slide in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger penny stock has risen from ₹11.85 to ₹187.95 per share levels, logging around 1500 per cent rise in this period. In year to date time, this share has surged from ₹12.80 to ₹187.95 levels, registering 1370 per cent jump in 2021. Likewise, in last one year, this share has jumped from ₹6.05 (close price on 22 November 2020 on NSE) to ₹187.95 (close price on 22 November 2021 on NSE), yielding more than 3000 per cent rise in this period.

