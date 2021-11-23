Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  From 6 to 188: Multibagger penny stock gives 3000% return in one year

From 6 to 188: Multibagger penny stock gives 3000% return in one year

Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this counter one year ago buying one share at 6.05, its 1 lakh would have turned to 31 lakh today.
1 min read . 09:26 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this penny stock 6 months ago, its 1 lakh would have become 16 lakh today

Multibager stock: In last one year, a lot of stocks have delivered more than 100 per cent return to its shareholders. The list of multibagger stocks in 2021 not only includes shares from large-cap, mid-cap to small-cap domain, it includes penny stocks too. JITF Infralogistics shares are one of those multibagger penny stocks that have given more than 100 per cent return to the stock market investors in last one year. In fact, JITF Infralogistics share price has surged from 6.05 apiece to 188 per share levels, delivering more than 3000 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year.

JITF Infralogistics share price history

According to the share price history of this multibagger penny stock, JITF Infralogistics shares are under profit-booking pressure for last one month. It has dipped from 261.50 to 187.95 per share levels, logging around 28 per cent slide in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger penny stock has risen from 11.85 to 187.95 per share levels, logging around 1500 per cent rise in this period. In year to date time, this share has surged from 12.80 to 187.95 levels, registering 1370 per cent jump in 2021. Likewise, in last one year, this share has jumped from 6.05 (close price on 22 November 2020 on NSE) to 187.95 (close price on 22 November 2021 on NSE), yielding more than 3000 per cent rise in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from JITF Infralogistics share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this counter one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 72,000 today. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its 1 lakh would have become 16 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this counter at the beginning of 2021 buying JITF Infralogistics shares at 12.80 apiece, its 1 lakh would have turned to 14.7 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this counter one year ago buying one share at 6.05 and had remained invested in the counter till date, its 1 lakh would have turned to 31 lakh today.

