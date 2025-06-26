From ₹79 to ₹937: Welspun Corp delivers 1,075% multibagger returns in 5 years

Shares of Welspun Corp Limited, a key player in steel pipes and infrastructure solutions, have delivered multibagger returns to long-term investors. The stock soared 1,075 percent in the last five years, jumping from ₹79.75 in June 2020 to its recent close at ₹937.25. In three years, it gained nearly 340 percent, while in the last two years alone, the stock surged by 255 percent. An investment of ₹10,000 made in June 2020 would now be worth around ₹1.17 lakh.

The stock’s performance in the short term has also remained relatively robust. It climbed nearly 73 percent over the last 12 months and is up about 8 percent year-to-date in 2025. While the stock remained largely flat in June, inching up by just 0.1 percent, it had rallied 22 percent in May. This followed a nearly 12 percent correction in April after an 18 percent gain in March. In the initial months of the year, January and February, the stock declined by 9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Welspun Corp hit a 52-week high of ₹994 on June 10 and a low of ₹664.30 on April 7.

Financial Performance Financially, the company continues to impress. For the March 2025 quarter, Welspun Corp reported a consolidated net profit of ₹699.19 crore, marking a 143 percent increase from ₹287.28 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. However, revenue declined to ₹3,966.86 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹4,543.70 crore in Q4 FY24. The reduction in expenses to ₹3,639.32 crore from ₹4,292.37 crore helped shore up profitability.

For the full financial year ended March 2025, the company posted a total income of ₹14,167 crore, with a stellar 71.8 percent year-on-year growth in net profit to ₹1,908 crore. Operating EBITDA came in at ₹1,858 crore, with margins of 13.1 percent. Management has guided for a 25 percent year-on-year revenue growth in FY26, targeting ₹17,500 crore in revenue. EBITDA is also projected to rise 18 percent to ₹2,200 crore. The company expects to maintain a return on capital employed (RoCE) above 20 percent, reflecting disciplined and efficient capital use.

Adding to its momentum, Welspun Corp recently secured a repeat export order for supplying 50 kilometers of Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) Pipes and Bends for a major offshore project in the Middle East. Since May 7, 2025, the company has received export orders worth nearly ₹450 crore for its Indian pipe facilities, which will be executed across FY26 and FY27.

Welspun Corp operates across steel and plastic product segments and has evolved into a diversified service provider. Its offerings include welded line pipes, ductile iron pipes, stainless steel pipes, tubes, and bars. The company also manufactures hot-rolled steel plates and coils.

Brokerage View According to Systematix Institutional Equities, Welspun Corp remains a major player in the large-diameter pipe segment across India, the US, and Saudi Arabia, with a manufacturing capacity of 2.3 million tonnes. Systematix noted, “Welspun’s strategic foray into building materials is on track for a prolonged expansion phase and targets increasing Sintex’s market share in water storage tanks to over 15 percent over the next 3-4 years.” The brokerage has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a sum-of-the-parts-based target price of ₹1,006 per share.

