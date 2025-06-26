From ₹79 to ₹937: Welspun Corp delivers 1,075% multibagger returns in 5 years

Shares of Welspun Corp Limited, a key player in steel pipes and infrastructure solutions, have delivered multibagger returns to long-term investors. The stock soared 1,075 percent in the last five years, jumping from ₹79.75 in June 2020 to its recent close at ₹937.25. In three years, it gained nearly 340 percent, while in the last two years alone, the stock surged by 255 percent. An investment of ₹10,000 made in June 2020 would now be worth around ₹1.17 lakh.
The stock’s performance in the short term has also remained relatively robust. It climbed nearly 73 percent over the last 12 months and is up about 8 percent year-to-date in 2025. While the stock remained largely flat in June, inching up by just 0.1 percent, it had rallied 22 percent in May. This followed a nearly 12 percent correction in April after an 18 percent gain in March. In the initial months of the year, January and February, the stock declined by 9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Welspun Corp hit a 52-week high of ₹994 on June 10 and a low of ₹664.30 on April 7.
Financially, the company continues to impress. For the March 2025 quarter, Welspun Corp reported a consolidated net profit of ₹699.19 crore, marking a 143 percent increase from ₹287.28 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. However, revenue declined to ₹3,966.86 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹4,543.70 crore in Q4 FY24. The reduction in expenses to ₹3,639.32 crore from ₹4,292.37 crore helped shore up profitability.
For the full financial year ended March 2025, the company posted a total income of ₹14,167 crore, with a stellar 71.8 percent year-on-year growth in net profit to ₹1,908 crore. Operating EBITDA came in at ₹1,858 crore, with margins of 13.1 percent. Management has guided for a 25 percent year-on-year revenue growth in FY26, targeting ₹17,500 crore in revenue. EBITDA is also projected to rise 18 percent to ₹2,200 crore. The company expects to maintain a return on capital employed (RoCE) above 20 percent, reflecting disciplined and efficient capital use.
Adding to its momentum, Welspun Corp recently secured a repeat export order for supplying 50 kilometers of Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) Pipes and Bends for a major offshore project in the Middle East. Since May 7, 2025, the company has received export orders worth nearly ₹450 crore for its Indian pipe facilities, which will be executed across FY26 and FY27.
Welspun Corp operates across steel and plastic product segments and has evolved into a diversified service provider. Its offerings include welded line pipes, ductile iron pipes, stainless steel pipes, tubes, and bars. The company also manufactures hot-rolled steel plates and coils.
According to Systematix Institutional Equities, Welspun Corp remains a major player in the large-diameter pipe segment across India, the US, and Saudi Arabia, with a manufacturing capacity of 2.3 million tonnes. Systematix noted, “Welspun’s strategic foray into building materials is on track for a prolonged expansion phase and targets increasing Sintex’s market share in water storage tanks to over 15 percent over the next 3-4 years.” The brokerage has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a sum-of-the-parts-based target price of ₹1,006 per share.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.