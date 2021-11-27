Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: Year 2021 has been a remarkable year for stock market investors as a good number of shares have delivered multibagger return to its shareholders. In this year, Indian indices climbed to new high as well. According to stock market experts, this could become possible because there was a participatory rally where all segments of the market fueled Indian indices. Hence, in 2021, there is sharp rise in the number of multibagger stocks and multibagger penny stocks. 3i Infotech is one such multibagger penny stock that has given 1200 per cent return in last 3 months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multibagger stock: Year 2021 has been a remarkable year for stock market investors as a good number of shares have delivered multibagger return to its shareholders. In this year, Indian indices climbed to new high as well. According to stock market experts, this could become possible because there was a participatory rally where all segments of the market fueled Indian indices. Hence, in 2021, there is sharp rise in the number of multibagger stocks and multibagger penny stocks. 3i Infotech is one such multibagger penny stock that has given 1200 per cent return in last 3 months.

Multibagger penny stock: 3i Infotech share price history {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Multibagger penny stock: 3i Infotech share price history Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per the share price history of this multibagger penny stock, it has surged 21.50 per cent last week hitting 5 per cent upper circuit on all 5 trade sessions on NSE. In last one month, this penny stock has risen from ₹35.85 to ₹108.50, logging near 200 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last 3 months, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹8.45 per share (close price on 27th August 2021 on NSE) to ₹108.50 levels (close price on 26 November 2021 on NSE), registering around 1200 per cent rise in this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Impact on investment

Taking cue from the share price history of this multibagger penny stock, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.21 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago and had remained invested in this scrip till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3 lakh today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}