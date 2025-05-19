From ₹800 to ₹1,943: This small-cap defence stock fires up 142% in just 27 trading sessions. Do you hold it?

Paras Defence stock in focus today: Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price extended its winning streak to the fifth consecutive day on Monday, May 19, surging another 8% to hit a new all-time high of ₹1,943.60 apiece, as demand for defence stocks remained strong on Dalal Street, even as the Indian stock market consolidated in a tight range.

Advertisement

The sustained rally has led to a 32% gain for the stock so far in May. This uptrend was triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan and was further supported by a sharp rebound in March and April, following an earlier market correction.

Also Read | Defence stocks extend bull run to 7th session; Mazagon Dock hits record high

The stock closed April and March with gains of 42.5% and 10%, respectively. Notably, after hitting a 52-week low of ₹802 on April 7, the stock maintained a steady upward trend without any notable pullback, gaining 142% to date. To put this into perspective, the stock achieved this feat in just 27 trading sessions.

Why is Paras Defence and Space Technologies' stock on a steady rise? India conducted strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7. Dubbed ‘Operation Sindoor,’ the mission showcased the strength of India’s indigenously developed defence systems, which not only destroyed key air bases across the border but also successfully intercepted drones and missiles launched by Pakistan.

Advertisement

Investor sentiment towards defence stocks strengthened further after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the government's commitment to promoting indigenous defence production under the Make in India initiative. Optimism also rose following reports that over a dozen countries have expressed interest in acquiring the BrahMos missile system after ‘Operation Sindoor.’

Rising tensions have also sparked expectations that the Indian government may allocate additional funds to the defence sector, beyond what was announced in the Union Budget 2025–26.

Strategic tie-ups and strong earnings further boost investor confidence In addition to the strong spike in demand for defence counters, the stock’s recent partnerships and strong performance in the March quarter have also made it one of the preferred defence picks among investors.

Advertisement

On May 5, the company announced a strategic joint venture with HevenDrones Israel, an independent subsidiary of Heven—a US-based global company. The JV will establish a new entity in India to design, manufacture, and supply next-generation drone systems tailored for India’s defence and homeland security landscape, with long-term plans to expand into global markets.

For the quarter ended March, the company reported a 110% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹21 crore, while revenue from operations rose 35% YoY to ₹108 crore.

Meanwhile, the company’s board approved a stock split of one equity share into two equity shares. The record date for the split will be decided after obtaining shareholder approval through a postal ballot and electronic voting process.

Advertisement

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is the country's leading defence engineering company, delivering a comprehensive suite of indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured (IDDM) products and solutions for the defence and space sectors.

It operates across two core verticals: Optics & Optronic Systems and Defence Engineering, which includes defence electronics, electromagnetic pulse (EMP) protection solutions, and heavy engineering. According to a recent regulatory filing, Paras is the only Indian company developing and manufacturing optronic periscopes for submarine applications in the Asia-Pacific region.

Also Read | Paras Defence shares soar 10% on receiving license to manufacture machine guns