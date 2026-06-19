Reliance AGM: From Satellite broadband to AI infrastructure - Jio’s five-point growth agenda

Reliance Jio is preparing for its next phase of growth with a sharp focus on artificial intelligence, satellite communications, advanced digital infrastructure and global technology exports, said Akash M. Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) in their 49th Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) AGM today, 19 June.

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Further, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D. Ambani announced that the board of Jio Platforms has approved its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday.

In an exchange filing, Reliance said Jio Platforms' board has approved the proposed initial public offering (IPO), comprising a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

Also Read | Jio Platforms to file DRHP for ₹27,000 crore IPO today

Reliance AGM - Jio’s future roadmap Speaking about Jio’s future roadmap, Akash Ambani said the company is building on the scale it has achieved over the past decade and is now positioning itself at the centre of India's digital and AI transformation.

Jio doubles down on 5G and broadband expansion He highlighted that Jio’s immediate priorities include expanding its JioTrue5G network, accelerating broadband adoption through JioAirFiber, digitising Indian enterprises, democratising access to AI, and taking homegrown technology solutions to global markets.

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According to Ambani, Jio plans to migrate all its subscribers to 5G by 2030 while simultaneously contributing to the development of global 6G standards. The company is also rapidly expanding JioAirFiber, which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing fixed wireless broadband platforms globally, enabling high-speed internet access in regions where fibre deployment remains difficult.

AI at the heart of Jio’s next growth phase A major pillar of Jio’s next growth chapter will be artificial intelligence. Ambani said the company is embedding AI across consumer services, enterprise offerings, network operations and customer experiences. He added that Jio aims to make AI accessible, affordable and useful for every Indian while creating new revenue streams through premium services, enterprise solutions and AI-powered products.

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Satellite broadband plans take shape On the connectivity front, Ambani revealed that Jio is evaluating the development of a sovereign Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation for India. The company is also partnering with global satellite operators and building ground-station infrastructure to create a comprehensive satellite broadband ecosystem that serves remote villages, border regions, and island communities.

Reliance Intelligence to build India’s sovereign AI backbone Alongside Jio’s telecom and digital ambitions, Reliance is making significant investments in AI infrastructure through Reliance Intelligence. Ambani said the company is building India's sovereign AI backbone in Jamnagar, powered entirely by renewable energy. The first phase, comprising 120 MW of AI compute capacity, is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2026.

Reliance is also deploying advanced NVIDIA GB300 GPUs and has expanded strategic partnerships with Google and Meta to accelerate AI adoption across India. The company plans to launch a suite of India-focused AI platforms, including JioBharatIQ, AI Vyapar, JioHealthIQ, JioLearnIQ and JioKrishiIQ, designed to serve consumers, businesses, students, healthcare users and farmers in multiple Indian languages.

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‘AI for India, by India’: Jio’s vision for global leadership “What we are building is AI for India, AI by India, and AI that will one day serve the world,” Ambani said, adding that the company’s objective is to make advanced AI as accessible as mobile data became through Jio’s telecom revolution.

He noted that, unlike many global platforms, Jio is building AI natively in Indian languages, enabling users to interact seamlessly in their preferred language. Ambani said the broader vision is to create a trusted, affordable and sovereign AI ecosystem that can help India emerge as a global technology leader in the decades ahead.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.