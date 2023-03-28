From SBI Cards to Hindustan Zinc 3 stocks turning ex-dividend tomorrow: Do you own any?4 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 08:57 PM IST
Dividends are a portion of the company’s profit that is issued among the eligible shareholders in the form of cash or additional shares of stocks. Dividends are often considered a steady source of income generated from stable and profitable companies, as their portion of their earnings is shared with their eligible shareholders. Here are SBI Cards, Hindustan Zinc and Brand Concepts, the 3 stocks that are going to turn ex-dividend tomorrow 29th March 2023.
