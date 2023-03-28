From SBI Cards to Hindustan Zinc 3 stocks turning ex-dividend tomorrow: Do you own any?

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO – Hedged, an algorithm-powered advisory platform said “The Sbi Cards stock has very high institutional holdings and its profit after tax(PAT) has also seen a decent growth over the past few quarters. The stock has come to an attractive valuation point with its current price being at 710. The stock has been trading in a narrow range for the past two weeks between 700 and the 740 level. Technically however, the stock has not managed to close above its 20day EMA from October of last year as in a lower top, lower bottom formation on the charts. Any buying that should happen on this stock should only be post a bullish candlestick closing above the 785 level. A breakout above this level will also ensure that the upper trendline in the sloping channel gets decisively broken thereby preventing any fakouts. On the downside, the stock has a strong support around the 650 mark and if one sees a double bottom forming around this level, then they can initiate a short term trade on the stock for the upside."