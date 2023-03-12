From Shanghai to Mumbai, tech chiefs race to contain SVB fallout

“I’m not sure how many of you spent all of last night reading about Silicon Valley Bank and mapping out the implications?" Alp Ercil, whose Hong Kong-based fund Asia Research & Capital Management controlled $3.5 billion in assets as of January, asked at the Singapore event – a sea of raised hands responding to his question. “The more you read about the case the more you realise it’s a massive governance issue and it’s going to be a huge case study that hopefully Wharton will write on the G component of ESG."