From Sobha, Ajmera Realty to Macrotech - Why real estate stocks are rallying today?2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 12:43 PM IST
- Ajmera Realty shares jumped more than 11% after the company shared its Q1 business update
Nifty realty index surged over a per cent in Thursday's trading session after real estate developers reported strong updates for the quarter ending June 2022. Among individual stocks, Sobha Ltd, Ajmera Realty, Indiabulls Real Estate, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, Macrotech Developers (Lodha) were trading higher in the range of 2-12% in early deals.