From SRF to Tata Chemicals: Morgan Stanley downgrades chemicals stocks, foresees ongoing challenges
Morgan Stanley's cautious outlook on chemical stocks persists due to ongoing challenges. Ratings downgrades were issued for Tata Chemicals, Aarti Industries, and SRF. Preference for commodity chemicals highlighted amidst market conditions.
Morgan Stanley's latest report on chemical stocks reflects cautious sentiment, foreseeing ongoing challenges for the sector in the near term. It believes that the chemicals sector is still not out of the woods and advises remaining on the sidelines until an earnings upgrade cycle occurs. The brokerage also expressed a preference for commodity chemicals amidst the current market conditions.
