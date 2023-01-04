For Tata Chemicals, it expects healthy growth in margins and PAT despite likely QoQ dip in per tonne margin in Soda Ash due to the global slowdown impacting key end user segments. “Also, watch out for any variance in tax rate and the share of JV PAT vs. NBIE estimates. In Small Cap CSM stock Anupam Rasayan (ARIL), look out for the trend in fresh orders and working capital as well as how it manages supply chain and costs. Potential variance from estimates could be seen in margins, depreciation/interest expense and tax rate," it added.