From Tata Steel, SAIL to JSW Steel— metal stocks rise 1-2%. Here’s why

Advertisement

The government on Monday imposed a 12 per cent safeguard duty on steel imports in a move to protect the domestic steel industry.

As per a government notification issued on Monday by the Ministry of Finance, the safeguard duty would be applicable for 200 days with effect from Monday, 21 April.

The safeguard duty on steel is a significant positive for domestic steel companies at a time when concerns have been rising that cheap imports from China will flood the domestic market following US President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

”We welcome the government’s decision to impose a safeguard duty on certain steel imports. This is a critical step in addressing the surge of unfairly priced imports to India," Mint quoted T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, as saying.

Advertisement

"Unchecked imports threaten domestic manufacturing, employment, and future investments. This decision will help restore fair competition, ensure the industry's long-term sustainability, and support India's vision of a self-reliant and globally competitive steel sector,” said Narendran.

Nifty Metal extends gains The Nifty Metal index extended gains to the sixth consecutive session, hitting an intraday high of 8,783, rising 1.5 per cent in the morning session of trade on Tuesday.

Around 9:30 AM, the index was 1.22 per cent up at 8,759 with all 15 components in the green.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.