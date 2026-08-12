From TCS, Tata Steel, to Tata Motors- Tata Group stocks decline as Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran resigns

Most Tata Group stocks, including TCS, Tata Steel, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, declined in Wednesday's session ‌after Tata Sons Chairman ​N. Chandrasekaran ​resigned.

The group stocks witnessed a significant sell-off after N. Chandrasekaran resigned as chairman of Tata Sons six months early.

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The proposal for a third term for Chandrasekaran was deferred in February this year, leaving the question of who will succeed him or whether he will be reappointed.

Also Read | Leading Tata Sons has been a great honour, Chandrasekaran says as he steps down

His resignation comes ahead of the company's annual general meeting, scheduled for August 18. The top executive will reportedly complete his current term and will not seek reappointment.

Shares of TCS (down 5%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 4%), Tata Consumer Products (down 3%), Tata Steel (down 2%), and Titan (down 2%) lost significantly during Wednesday's session.

Shares of Tata Elxsi, Tata Communications, Tata Technologies, Tata Power Company, Trent, and Tata Motors (CV) declined up to 2% during the session but pared losses later.

Tata Sons owns more than ​30 companies across sectors- from IT, automobiles, metals, aviation, to FMCG.

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N Chandrasekaran exits Tata Sons “My current tenure as the Chairman of Tata Sons comes to an end on Feb 20, 2027. Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended the extension of my next term for a period of five years, which was recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board. Subsequently, the resolution was tabled in the Tata Sons Board on Feb 24, 2026,” Chandrasekaran, who was appointed Chairman of Tata Sons in January 2017, noted.

As per a CNBC-TV18 report, a resolution to extend Chandrasekaran's chairmanship in July 2025 had set two conditions: Tata Sons had to remain unlisted, and a solution had to be found for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's shareholding in the company, which needed liquidity.

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Chandrasekaran was the Chief Executive Officer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for a period of 30 years before he was appointed the Chairman of Tata Sons in January 2017. TCS became the country's most valued company under his leadership.

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