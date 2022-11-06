From Tech Mahindra to Dalmia Bharat: 11 stocks to trade ex-dividend this week

Dividends are the portions of a company's profits that are distributed to its shareholders either as an interim or final dividend. The record date, cum dividend date, ex-dividend date and payment date are the 4 important dates that shareholders need to be aware of when getting dividend announcements. Record Date is the date recommended by the Board of Directors to identify the shareholders who are eligible for a dividend, therefore investors must hold shares in their Demat accounts by the record date in order to be eligible to receive dividends. The cum dividend date falls 1 day prior to the ex-dividend date hence it is the last date to purchase the stock in order to be eligible on the record date for dividend. The share price of the company gets adjusted on the ex-dividend date which falls 1 day prior to the record date, for the dividend payout ratio, hence investors will not be eligible for dividend if purchased the stock on the ex-date. The day of the dividend payment which typically falls within 30 days after its approval is known as the payment date or issue date. Therefore, those who will be monitoring the stock market should be informed of the 11 stocks that will trade ex-dividend this week.

