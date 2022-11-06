From Tech Mahindra to Dalmia Bharat: 11 stocks to trade ex-dividend this week

From Tech Mahindra to Dalmia Bharat: 11 stocks to trade ex-dividend this week7 min read . 02:54 PM IST
- Dividends are the portions of a company's profits that are distributed to its shareholders either as interim or final dividend.
Dividends are the portions of a company's profits that are distributed to its shareholders either as an interim or final dividend. The record date, cum dividend date, ex-dividend date and payment date are the 4 important dates that shareholders need to be aware of when getting dividend announcements. Record Date is the date recommended by the Board of Directors to identify the shareholders who are eligible for a dividend, therefore investors must hold shares in their Demat accounts by the record date in order to be eligible to receive dividends. The cum dividend date falls 1 day prior to the ex-dividend date hence it is the last date to purchase the stock in order to be eligible on the record date for dividend. The share price of the company gets adjusted on the ex-dividend date which falls 1 day prior to the record date, for the dividend payout ratio, hence investors will not be eligible for dividend if purchased the stock on the ex-date. The day of the dividend payment which typically falls within 30 days after its approval is known as the payment date or issue date. Therefore, those who will be monitoring the stock market should be informed of the 11 stocks that will trade ex-dividend this week.
Dividends are the portions of a company's profits that are distributed to its shareholders either as an interim or final dividend. The record date, cum dividend date, ex-dividend date and payment date are the 4 important dates that shareholders need to be aware of when getting dividend announcements. Record Date is the date recommended by the Board of Directors to identify the shareholders who are eligible for a dividend, therefore investors must hold shares in their Demat accounts by the record date in order to be eligible to receive dividends. The cum dividend date falls 1 day prior to the ex-dividend date hence it is the last date to purchase the stock in order to be eligible on the record date for dividend. The share price of the company gets adjusted on the ex-dividend date which falls 1 day prior to the record date, for the dividend payout ratio, hence investors will not be eligible for dividend if purchased the stock on the ex-date. The day of the dividend payment which typically falls within 30 days after its approval is known as the payment date or issue date. Therefore, those who will be monitoring the stock market should be informed of the 11 stocks that will trade ex-dividend this week.
Tech Mahindra has declared a special dividend of Rs. 18/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each i.e. 360% of the face value. For the purpose of identifying the members eligible to receive the special interim dividend, the Record Date has been set as November 10, 2022. The dividend will be paid to equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of Depositories on the record date. The special dividend will be paid to equity shareholders of the company on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The stock shall trade ex-dividend on 09 November 2022. The shares of Tech Mahindra closed on Friday at ₹1,054.00 apiece, up by 0.11% from the previous close of ₹1,052.85.
Tech Mahindra has declared a special dividend of Rs. 18/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each i.e. 360% of the face value. For the purpose of identifying the members eligible to receive the special interim dividend, the Record Date has been set as November 10, 2022. The dividend will be paid to equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of Depositories on the record date. The special dividend will be paid to equity shareholders of the company on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The stock shall trade ex-dividend on 09 November 2022. The shares of Tech Mahindra closed on Friday at ₹1,054.00 apiece, up by 0.11% from the previous close of ₹1,052.85.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors has made “Declaration of interim dividend @ 5/ - (Rupees Five only) per equity share of 10/ - each for the financial year 2022-23. Further, the record date for the said interim dividend is Wednesday, November 9, 2022 and the said interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on Thursday, November 24, 2022 to those shareholders whose names appear (a) as beneficial owners in the statement(s) furnished by the depository(ies) as on the close of business hours on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in respect of shares held in electronic form; and (b) as members in the register of members on Wednesday, November 9,2022 in respect of physical shares."
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors has made “Declaration of interim dividend @ 5/ - (Rupees Five only) per equity share of 10/ - each for the financial year 2022-23. Further, the record date for the said interim dividend is Wednesday, November 9, 2022 and the said interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on Thursday, November 24, 2022 to those shareholders whose names appear (a) as beneficial owners in the statement(s) furnished by the depository(ies) as on the close of business hours on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in respect of shares held in electronic form; and (b) as members in the register of members on Wednesday, November 9,2022 in respect of physical shares."
As per the data available on BSE, the shares of REC are going to trade ex-dividend on 7th November 2022. The shares of REC Limited closed on Friday at ₹104.10 apiece level, down by 0.048% from the previous close of ₹104.15.
As per the data available on BSE, the shares of REC are going to trade ex-dividend on 7th November 2022. The shares of REC Limited closed on Friday at ₹104.10 apiece level, down by 0.048% from the previous close of ₹104.15.
The company has declared an interim dividend @ 300 % i.e. ₹6/- per Share at a face value of ₹2 apiece. The record date for determining whether shareholders are eligible to receive an interim dividend has been set by the Company as Wednesday, November 9, 2022. According to information on BSE, Supreme Industries' shares will start trading ex-dividend on November 7, 2022. The shares of Supreme Industries Ltd closed on Friday at ₹2,240.00 apiece, up by 1.78% from the previous close of ₹2,200.75.
The company has declared an interim dividend @ 300 % i.e. ₹6/- per Share at a face value of ₹2 apiece. The record date for determining whether shareholders are eligible to receive an interim dividend has been set by the Company as Wednesday, November 9, 2022. According to information on BSE, Supreme Industries' shares will start trading ex-dividend on November 7, 2022. The shares of Supreme Industries Ltd closed on Friday at ₹2,240.00 apiece, up by 1.78% from the previous close of ₹2,200.75.
According to Supreme Petrochem Ltd, the interim dividend of ₹4 (100%) for the fiscal year 2022–23 has been authorised and issued by the board of directors. The company's record date will be Wednesday, November 9, 2022, according to the announcement. As a result, the shareholders of the corporation as of the end of business day on the relevant record date will be entitled to receive dividend payments. According to information on BSE, the stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 7, 2022.
According to Supreme Petrochem Ltd, the interim dividend of ₹4 (100%) for the fiscal year 2022–23 has been authorised and issued by the board of directors. The company's record date will be Wednesday, November 9, 2022, according to the announcement. As a result, the shareholders of the corporation as of the end of business day on the relevant record date will be entitled to receive dividend payments. According to information on BSE, the stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 7, 2022.
The shares of Supreme Petrochem Ltd closed on Friday at ₹777.00 apiece, up by 1.82% from the previous close of ₹763.10.
The shares of Supreme Petrochem Ltd closed on Friday at ₹777.00 apiece, up by 1.82% from the previous close of ₹763.10.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has made “Declaration of Interim dividend of Re. 0.50 per share on equity shares of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2022-23. The Company has further fixed Friday, November 11, 2022 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the Interim Dividend. The Interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched within the period as stipulated in the Companies Act, 2013. The Company shall be required to deduct tax at Source (TDS) at the time of making the payment of interim dividend."
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has made “Declaration of Interim dividend of Re. 0.50 per share on equity shares of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2022-23. The Company has further fixed Friday, November 11, 2022 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the Interim Dividend. The Interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched within the period as stipulated in the Companies Act, 2013. The Company shall be required to deduct tax at Source (TDS) at the time of making the payment of interim dividend."
As per the data available on BSE, the stock shall trade ex-dividend on 10th November. The shares of LT Foods closed on Friday at ₹119.95 apiece, up by 1.48% from the previous close of ₹118.20.
As per the data available on BSE, the stock shall trade ex-dividend on 10th November. The shares of LT Foods closed on Friday at ₹119.95 apiece, up by 1.48% from the previous close of ₹118.20.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has declared a 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.00/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2022-2023. As per the data available on BSE, the record date has been fixed as 11th November and the ex-date is falling on 10th November. Dividend rights will be distributed by Friday, December 02, 2022, or before. Share India Securities Ltd.'s shares dropped by 0.72% from the previous close of Rs. 1,352.75, settling on Friday at Rs. 1,343.00 per share.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has declared a 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.00/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2022-2023. As per the data available on BSE, the record date has been fixed as 11th November and the ex-date is falling on 10th November. Dividend rights will be distributed by Friday, December 02, 2022, or before. Share India Securities Ltd.'s shares dropped by 0.72% from the previous close of Rs. 1,352.75, settling on Friday at Rs. 1,343.00 per share.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Declared interim dividend at the rate of Rs. 4/- (200%) per equity share on 18,74,68,673 equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2022-23. Confirmed/ratified the Record Date (Friday, November 11, 2022) for determining entitlement of shareholders for payment of interim dividend for Financial Year 2022-23 pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations."
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Declared interim dividend at the rate of Rs. 4/- (200%) per equity share on 18,74,68,673 equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2022-23. Confirmed/ratified the Record Date (Friday, November 11, 2022) for determining entitlement of shareholders for payment of interim dividend for Financial Year 2022-23 pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations."
As per the data available on BSE, the stock shall trade ex-dividend on 10th November. The shares of Dalmia Bharat closed on Friday at ₹1,745.30 apiece, up by 5.63% from the previous close of ₹1,652.20.
As per the data available on BSE, the stock shall trade ex-dividend on 10th November. The shares of Dalmia Bharat closed on Friday at ₹1,745.30 apiece, up by 5.63% from the previous close of ₹1,652.20.
On equity shares with a face value of Rs. 1.00, the company has announced a second interim dividend at a rate of 40% per share, or 0.40 paise per share. The company anticipates paying the dividend to the shareholders on or before December 2, 2022. The record date for the payment of the 2nd interim dividend is Monday, November 14, 2022. The stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 14, 2022, according to BSE statistics. The shares of Nicco Parks closed on Friday at ₹111.90 apiece, down by 1.37% from the previous close of ₹113.45.
On equity shares with a face value of Rs. 1.00, the company has announced a second interim dividend at a rate of 40% per share, or 0.40 paise per share. The company anticipates paying the dividend to the shareholders on or before December 2, 2022. The record date for the payment of the 2nd interim dividend is Monday, November 14, 2022. The stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 14, 2022, according to BSE statistics. The shares of Nicco Parks closed on Friday at ₹111.90 apiece, down by 1.37% from the previous close of ₹113.45.
The company has declared the first interim dividend of Rs. 4/- (200%) per equity share on the paid up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each, for the fiscal year 2022–23. The company has set November 14, 2022 as the record date and stated that the interim dividend will be credited, paid, or dispatched on or after November 23, 2022. As per the data available on BSE, the stock shall trade ex-dividend on 11 November 2022. On Friday the stock closed at ₹540.50 apiece level, up by 14.16% from the previous close of ₹473.45.
The company has declared the first interim dividend of Rs. 4/- (200%) per equity share on the paid up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each, for the fiscal year 2022–23. The company has set November 14, 2022 as the record date and stated that the interim dividend will be credited, paid, or dispatched on or after November 23, 2022. As per the data available on BSE, the stock shall trade ex-dividend on 11 November 2022. On Friday the stock closed at ₹540.50 apiece level, up by 14.16% from the previous close of ₹473.45.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Approved payment of interim dividend at INR 1/- per share of 4,49,57,224 Equity Shares of face value of INR 2/- each (Equity Share), aggregating to INR 4,49,57,224 for the financial year 2022-23. Fixed November 14, 2022 as the record date for the payment of interim dividend of INR 1/- per Equity Share, on or before November 30, 2022."
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Approved payment of interim dividend at INR 1/- per share of 4,49,57,224 Equity Shares of face value of INR 2/- each (Equity Share), aggregating to INR 4,49,57,224 for the financial year 2022-23. Fixed November 14, 2022 as the record date for the payment of interim dividend of INR 1/- per Equity Share, on or before November 30, 2022."
As per the data available on BSE, the stock shall trade ex-dividend on 11 November 2022. On Friday, the stock closed at ₹1974.30 apiece level, up by 5.82% from the previous close of ₹1865.80.
As per the data available on BSE, the stock shall trade ex-dividend on 11 November 2022. On Friday, the stock closed at ₹1974.30 apiece level, up by 5.82% from the previous close of ₹1865.80.
For the fiscal year FY23, the board of Ajanta Pharma authorized an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share (350%) with a face value of ₹2 per share. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been set by Ajanta Pharma as November 14, and the dividend payment will take place on or after November 24. According to the information available on BSE, Ajanta Pharma will thus go ex-dividend on November 11.
For the fiscal year FY23, the board of Ajanta Pharma authorized an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share (350%) with a face value of ₹2 per share. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been set by Ajanta Pharma as November 14, and the dividend payment will take place on or after November 24. According to the information available on BSE, Ajanta Pharma will thus go ex-dividend on November 11.
On Friday the stock closed at ₹1255.75 apiece, up by 6.86% from the previous close of ₹1348.20.
On Friday the stock closed at ₹1255.75 apiece, up by 6.86% from the previous close of ₹1348.20.