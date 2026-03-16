For years, Balu Forge Industries Ltd (BFIL) operated largely behind the scenes of the automotive and farm equipment supply chain, manufacturing precision-machined components used in engines and heavy machinery. Agriculture, in particular, formed the backbone of the business.
From tractors to tanks: This auto component maker joins NATO supply chain
SummaryA legacy agricultural machinery supplier is diversifying into defence, aerospace, railways, and EVs, with a five-year artillery shell contract marking a bold new chapter.
For years, Balu Forge Industries Ltd (BFIL) operated largely behind the scenes of the automotive and farm equipment supply chain, manufacturing precision-machined components used in engines and heavy machinery. Agriculture, in particular, formed the backbone of the business.
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