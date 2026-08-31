From Truth Social to AI: Trump-linked Yorkville America to expand beyond America First-themed ETFs

Yorkville America, the asset management firm behind President Donald Trump’s Truth Social exchange-traded funds, is nearing completion of an acquisition designed to expand its product offerings, reported Reuters citing CEO Steve Neamtz.

Neamtz, who joined Yorkville in December 2025, said the transaction will form a key part of the firm’s growth strategy as it expands beyond the America First-themed ETFs currently offered under the Truth Social brand. The acquisition is expected to close in September.

"We're in the final stages of closing a deal with an institutional asset management firm that primarily has been in the separately managed accounts business," reported Reuters quoting Neamtz.

The planned deal, along with a series of upcoming product launches, represents an effort by Yorkville to reduce its reliance on the politically themed funds that helped establish the firm in the ETF market.

Separately managed accounts are investment portfolios customised for individual investors, according to their specific objectives and requirements.

Yorkville broadens ETF strategy Yorkville is among a relatively small group of ETF providers that have entered the industry over the past one or two years with a strategy focused on offering a wide variety of products rather than concentrating on specialised areas such as leveraged ETFs or funds designed to provide particular return or income profiles.

Its current product range includes ETFs focused on energy, defence, real estate and companies with well-known consumer brands.

"This will be the first launch in our digital and crypto category of products," Neamtz told Reuters.

The company took another step towards diversification on Monday with the launch of the MANGOS Plus Index ETF, which will be listed on both the New York Stock Exchange and its recently established NYSE Texas division.

The fund is the first ETF Yorkville will manage outside the Truth Social brand. It is designed to provide investors with exposure to some of the market’s most closely followed companies involved in the development and deployment of artificial intelligence.

New ETF targets AI leaders The MANGOS Plus Index ETF will track an index that includes the so-called MANGOS companies — Meta, Anthropic, Nvidia, Alphabet, OpenAI and SpaceX — as well as other companies associated with the broader AI investment theme.

The additional holdings currently include Micron and SanDisk.

Because Anthropic and OpenAI remain privately held and have not yet conducted initial public offerings, the ETF will gain exposure to the two companies through perpetual futures contracts.

These derivatives are designed to track the price of an underlying asset without having a fixed expiration date.

More ETF launches planned Yorkville has also filed plans to introduce roughly a dozen additional ETFs over the coming weeks and months.

The upcoming products are expected to cover a range of themes, including the digital economy and funds based on broader macroeconomic investment strategies.