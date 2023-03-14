$465 billion loss in just 2 days: SVB crisis causes bloodbath across global financial stocks3 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 10:43 AM IST
- Losses widened Tuesday, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Financials Index dropping to the lowest since November 29
Global financial stocks have lost $465 billion in market value in two days as investors cut exposure to lenders from New York to Japan in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.
